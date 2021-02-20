More long balls are finding the fences and the pitching has picked up in the second week of Key West Little Conch Baseball League action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
So far, Hurricane Hole is the only unbeaten team remaining in the four leagues, but the 14-and-Under squad still has a long season ahead.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 14,
GULF ATLANTIC 3
Jackson Bernhard drove in two runs on two hits and was plunked twice for free passes. And, he hurled the first 3 1/3 frames to lead Certified Appliance to victory.
Joel Rodriguez also singled twice for two RBI, Noah Mercer plated three runs via a single and three base on balls; Teak Guyet singled and drew two walks; Isaac Roman hit a two-run single as Caden Pichardo added a base hit.
Bernhard fanned a trio with two earned runs; Ty Hill allowed a run on two hits with two Ks and Guyet mopped up the final 1 1/3 innings with four Ks.
Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland went yard and singled to drive in two and Mike Leon drilled a trio of base hits.
On the hill, four Gulf Atlantic pitchers walked 12 and let up eight hits.
HURRICANE HOLE 19,
IBERIA BANK 5
Hurricane Hole scored nine runs in the third and produced 20 hits en route to a 3-0 record on the season.
Jose Perdigon was 4-for-4 and a walk with four RBI, Tristian Weech doubled and singled twice to plate two runs, Vinny Moline went yard, doubled and singled to send three home and Dylan Bembark drove in five via a home run and base hit to pace Hurricane Hole at the plate.
Jack Mattheessen doubled and singled for two RBI; Patrick Curry and Peyton Zubieta each had a pair of singles for one RBI apiece and Leandro Batista singled home a runner.
Mattheessen and Weech combined to fan seven bankers and yielded five hits and six walks.
Iberia’s Kasey Kasper drove in three runs on two hits, Jace Rossi singled twice for two RBI and J.D. Dowling led off the lineup with a base knock. Paul Cassidy walked twice and scored both times on base.
Kasper and Daniel Oviedo combined to strike out eight batters for Iberia on the mound.
HURRICANE HOLE 9,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 7
Hurricane Hole held a five-run lead heading into the final frame but it was not over for Certified Appliance, which scored two runs to make it a close finish.
The winners pounded 11 hits to include a long ball by Jose Perdigon, who also doubled and singled for two RBI. Dylan Bembark nailed a triple and a pair of base hits; Patrick Curry and Jack Mattheessen each singled home a run and with a base hit was Tristan Weech, Leandro Batista and Peyton Zubieta.
On the hill, Vinny Moline fanned five and allowed five runs on three hits and seven base on balls. Perdigon hurled the final three in relief with five strikeouts, two runs on two hits.
It was the first loss thus far for Certified Appliance, now at 3-1. On offense, Noah Mercer drove in two runs on two hits, Jackson Bernhard ripped a run-scoring single as Caden Pichardo and Brandon Lopez each had a base hit.
Pichardo struck out 10 over the first 4 2/3 innings but he also yielded seven runs on eight hits and three walks.
In relief Teak Guyet gave up two more runs off of three hits.
IBERIA BANK 10,
GULF ATLANTIC 8
The bankers pulled off their first win of the season, as Gulf Atlantic remained winless at 0-4.
For Iberia Bank, Brailen Peralta singled twice, Daniel Oviedo doubled home two runs, J.D. Dowling hit a run-scoring double and with a base hit were Jack Besson, Jace Rossi, Gus Alfonso and Paul Cassidy.
Besson worked the first five frames, allowed four runs on three hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Gulf Atlantic’s Gionni Fernandez sent three runs on via two singles, Lamdem Reed doubled home two runs, Mike Leon nailed an RBI double as Jorge Torres, James Searcy and John Taull each singled.
Searcy struck out 10 but gave up eight hits and four walks to account for 10 runs.
12-AND-UNDER
RAMONA’S 9,
COCA-COLA 0
Ramona’s scored in every inning to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Roman Garcia went yard and singled to drive in three runs, Nelson Ong doubled home a run and singled and Oliver Zanetti singled for Ramona’s offense.
Ong struck out seven, walked one and gave up a hit in the first four scoreless frames on the mound for Ramona’s.
Coke’s Chace Gaertner and Christian Koppal each had a base hit to prevent a no-hitter. Koppal fanned four over the first 2 2/3 innings, allowed a hit and two walks.
PAPA TONY’S 6,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 5
Papa Tony’s scored all its runs in the first two frames and held off a late rally to perverse the victory and advanced to a 2-2 mark on the new season.
Max Barroso singled home a run and Kade Maltz and Auggy Davila each singled for Papa Tony’s.
Davila struck out 10 batters in the first five innings, allowed four runs on five hits.
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Xavier Perez doubled and singled two times, Carter Wirth smacked a two-run single, Nick Besson doubled and Beau Bender added a base hit.
In three innings of middle relief, Besson gave up no runs, no hits, no walks and fanned six.
COCA-COLA 5,
PAPA TONY’S 4
Coca-Cola capped the win with two runs in the top of the fourth frame.
On the mound for Coke, Shay Boa allowed four runs on three hits with three Ks over three. Relief pitcher Christian Koppal pitched three perfect innings — no runs, no hits and no walks — and he struck out all nine batters he faced.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila drilled a run-scoring double, Kade Maltz nailed a two-bagger and M.G. Barnes singled.
Pitching in relief for Papa Tony’s, Kristian Masters allowed two runs on one hit, one walk and he fanned three.
RAMONA’S 11,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 3
The game was tied at 3 going into the top of the fifth when Ramona’s exploded for six and added two more in the final frame.
Roman Garcia had the big stick for Ramona’s with a home run and two doubles; Nelson Ong hit a three-run double, Calvin Mercer and Josh Johnson each smacked a run-scoring double as Jack Chapman, Cruz Holmes and Trent Thomas each singled.
Chapman started on the mound, allowed three runs on four hits and fanned five as Garcia finished off the last three innings with no runs, one hit, a walk and he sat seven on Ks.
Xavier Perez singled twice to lead off for Conch-Rete Pumping, Carter Wirth doubled, Beau Bender hit a two-run single and Nick Besson thumped a base hit.
Perez struck out five over four innings, but he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks.
10-AND-UNDER
ISLAND DOGS 12,
TAVERN N TOWN 1
Island Dogs improved two 2-2 with the victory led by Tyrone Cervantes with a 3-for-3 night with a double and three RBI.
Kaden Savedra singled twice for two RBI, Leo Thibault doubled home three runs, Sam Boa singled home a run and with a base hit was Angel Morales.
On the mound for the Dogs, Cervantes went the distance, struck out seven, walked three and allowed three hits.
For the Tavern N Town, Nicholas Talpaz, Daryn Demeza and Sawyer Hill each ripped a base hit.
EDEN HOUSE 8,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 7
Eden House rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Kellen Lockwood doubled and singled for an RBI, Kane Dickerson and Ryder Almeda both doubled and with a base hit was Nico Prokurat, Mason Waldner and Logan Otto each singled.
Lockwood started on the mound and struck out seven but five other relievers combined to reel in the win with 11 total Ks.
For Reel Easy, James Carey gaffed a two-base hit and base hit, James Barber singled twice and Tyler Diaz singled home three as Jayce Fernandez and Sebastian Valant (two RBI) each singled.
Over the first three frames, Tyler Hill fanned six, but gave up four runs on four hits and a pair of walks.
EDEN HOUSE 11,
TAVERN N TOWN 10
The game was tied at 10 in the bottom of the fifth and final frame. Eden House’s Abel Smith hit a walk-off single with a 1-2 count to put his team over the top and move to 3-2 on the season.
Leading the way for Eden House was Nico Prokurat with a pair of doubles, Kellen Lockwood ripped a two-base hit for two RBI, Easton Gunnells and Mason Waldner each singled home two runs as Kaine Dickerson added a base hit.
Prokurat fanned eight over the first three but allowed eight runs on six hits.
Tavern N Town out-hit Eden House led by a Calvin Lee with a home run and single for two RBI and Sawyer Hill with four RBI on a pair of doubles and a base hit. Bryce Barth singled twice and Colt Lucas and Hudson Thrasher each nailed a single.
ISLAND DOGS 14, REEL EASY CHARTERS 6
Island Dog’s Sam Boa doubled home two runs, Leo Thibault cracked a pair of base hits and Kaden Savedra, Angel Morales and Chay Blanco each singled.
Kaden S struck out five and allowed six runs on three hits and six walks. In relief, Sam B sat four in Ks and did not allow a run, hit or walk over the final one and a third innings.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 8, MOOSE 3
The two teams scored three each in the opening frame but the fire crew added eight more in the second to open with a win.
Jimmy McCain and Jaiden Lopez led the fire crew each with a two-run double; Luke Barros nailed and RBI single as Kristofer Barroso added a base hit.
Lopez struck out seven with just one walk over the final two and two thirds innings on the mound.
For Moose, Tirsolino Paulino cracked a run-scoring single and with a base hit were Landon White and Jacob Rodriguez.
A pitching committee of four players allowed four hits, seven walks with a total of six strikeouts.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5, TOPPINO’S 0
A five-run second was all Key Plaza Creperie needed to take the win and improve to 3-1 thus far.
Roman Lepowski and Beau Brenner each singled home a run in the victory. Aden St. Roman, Arias Lopez and Liam Myers each added a base hit.
Toppino’s Cameron Jones doubled for the lone hit.
On the mound, Landon Caraballo allowed four runs on three hits with one K and reliever Caleb Barba did not give up a hit or run and fanned a pair of batters.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 7, TOPPINO’S 0
The firefighters pitching staff Evan Gunnells, Luke Barroso and Justin Osborne issued just three walks and struck out seven and just a base hit to help with the shutout victory.
On offense, Jax Mendez singled home two runs as Jimmy McCain and Jaiden Lopez each hit a run-scoring single.
For Toppino’s, Charley Bentley had the lone hit. On the mound, Landon Caraballo struck out six in relief.
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 5, MOOSE 3
The winners did not have a base hit but took advantage of eight walks to score all their runs. Pitching for KP Creperie, Christian Barrows and Roman Lepowski fanned three each and Arias Lopez struck out five.
For Moose, Jacob Rodriguez and Armands Berzins each hit a run-scoring single and Khai Mellies added a base hit.
Starting pitcher Jacob Rodriguez struck out three and did not allow a run, hit and just one base on balls.