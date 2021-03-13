There was very little change in the standings this week in the Key West Little Conch Baseball League.
At Pedro Aguilar Field, Hurricane Hole pulled away from Certified Appliance Repair (7-3) to hold at 8-1 in the Pony league.
Although Ramona’s Conch Creations took a loss to second place Coca-Cola (6-5) they still hold the top spot in 12-and-under with a 7-3 mark.
In the 10-and-under age group, Eden House and Island Dogs remained tied atop the standings at 7-3 each. They beat up on Tavern N Town for two losses.
Key West Firefighters still holds the top billing at 8-2 in the 8-and-under group but Key Plaza Creperie is right behind with a 7-3-1 mark.
Expect the action to get more heated over the coming week and teams jockey for position going into Spring Break.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 14,
GULF ATLANTIC 3
Certified Appliance scattered 12 hits led by Jackson Bernhard with a triple and pair of base hits, Noah Mercer who had a trio of singles and Teak Guyet with two runs on two hits.
Caden Pichardo singled and drove in four runs as Joel Rodriguez, Brandon Lopez and Ty Hill each added a base hit.
On the mound, Pichardo, Guyet and Hill teamed to fan eight batters.
For Gulf Atlantic, James Searcy singled home a run and Mike Leon, Diego Mendez and Uziel Morales each added a base hit.
Starting pitcher Sam Holland and Searcy allowed seven walks to go with 12 base hits.
HURRICANE HOLE 18,
IBERIA BANK 2
A nine-run first, flawless defense and 17 hits put Hurricane Hole in the win column for the eighth time this season to just one loss.
Jose Perdigon went yard, doubled and singled for three RBI, Jack Mattheessen thumped a three-bagger and singled two times to plate a pair of runs, Dylan Bembark doubled and slapped a pair of base hits for two RBI, Vinny Moline drove in three runs on three hits and Alex Rocha doubled and singled. Leadoff hitter Tristian Weech cracked a pair of hits and Patrick Curry singled.
On the mound, Mattheessen went the distance, allowed two hits and two walks and struck out three.
For the bankers, Jack Besson singled home a run and with a base knock were Jace Rossi, Daniel Oviedo and Miguel Martinez.
Starting pitcher Brailin Peralta and Besson only allowed three walks and Besson had five Ks but the duo put the ball over the plate for Hurricane Hole.
GULF ATLANTIC 7,
IBERIA BANK 6
Gulf Atlantic scored three runs in the top of the fourth to pull off the win.
Gionni Fernandez doubled and singled for two RBI, Diego Mendez nailed a two-bagger, Damien Mendez hit an RBI single, as James Searcy and pinch-hitter Lucas Audette both added a base hit.
James Searcy went four and a third, gave up six runs on seven hits and five walks and struck out four. Sam Holland held down the mound in the final one and two-third with a hit, walk and fanned three to get the win.
The bankers’ Miguel Mendez singled two times, Brailin Peralta and Daniel Oviedo (3 RBI) both doubled as J.D. Dowling, Kasey Kasper, Jack Besson and Paul Cassidy all singled.
Starting on the mound, Kasper allowed seven runs via five hits, six walks and he fanned six. Oviedo gave up a hit, two walks and struck out three in relief.
HURRICANE HOLE 7,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 5
The game was tied at five-apiece in the bottom of the sixth for Hurricane Hole slugger Jose Perdigon who hit a two-run walk-off home run. It was Perdigon’s second long ball of the game and he added a base hit. Tristian Weech doubled and singled twice, Vinny Moline nailed a two-bagger and a base hit, Jack Mattheessen cracked an RBI double as Patrick Curry added a base hit.
Moline started on the hill but yielded four runs and was pulled for Perdigon who struck out 13 with just one run scored.
Certified Appliance’s Jackson Bernhard tripled home a run and singled, as Teak Guyet, Caden Pichardo, Joel Rodriguez and Cole Jackson each had a base hit.
Pichardo yielded five runs on eight hits and four walks and fanned five over the first four frames.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 2,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 1
The pitching duo of starter Shay Boa who allowed a run on six hits and one walk with six Ks and reliever Christian Koppal with no runs, a hit and two Ks shut down the first place team to start the week at Peter Dopp Field.
Coke had just one hit a single by Reef Guyet. Christian Druckemiller and Kristian Kearins each walked and scored the team’s two runs.
Ramona’s also had strong pitching from starter Roman Garcia with seven strikeouts, two runs given on a hit and five walks. Trent Thomas shut down Coca-Cola over the final two with five Ks, no runs, hits or walks.
Nelson Ong singled three times and Josh Johnson added a base hit for Ramona’s.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 4,
PAPA TONY’S 0
Nick Besson pitched a six-inning gem for Conch-Crete Pumping. He allowed just one walk and scattered four hits and sat nine on strikeouts.
Offensively, Jason Stubblefield doubled and singled for two RBI, Xavier Perez nailed a run-scoring two-bagger.
Papa Tony’s Curren Nicolay and Kristian Masters each doubled and Kade Maltz and Brian Cassidy each had a base hit.
On the hill, Curren allowed four runs on three hits and reliever Baylin Rodger shut down the winners.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 11,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 0
Jack Chapman and Calvin Mercer teamed up to shutout Conch-Crete pumping with just one hit and two walks as Chapman sat five on Ks.
Trent Thomas drove in five runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Chapman doubled home two, as Cruz Holmes, Nelson Ong and Roman Garcia added one hit apiece.
Xavier Perez doubled to break up Ramona’s no-hit bid.
PAPA TONY’S 3,
COCA-COLA 2
Papa Tony’s trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning but scored a pair of runs on a wild pitch by Coke pitcher Christian Koppal for the final score.
Papa Tony’s James Simmons doubled and singled, Kade Maltz nailed a pair of base hits, Auggy Davila hit an RBI single and Baylin Rodger added a base hit.
After giving up five runs over five, starter Kristian Masters was pulled for Rodger who shut down Coke the final inning.
Coca-Cola’s Koppal went yard and singled and Chace Gaertner doubled home a run.
10-AND-UNDER
ISLAND DOGS 7,
TAVERN N TOWN 6
The game was tied at six-apiece with Island Dogs batting in the bottom of the fifth. Angel Morales grounded out but the winning run scored.
Island Dog’s Sam Boa doubled and with a base hit were Leo Thibault, Tyrone Cervantes, and Morales.
Starter Kaden Savedra fanned five and reliever Thibault allowed a run and struck out four.
Tavern N Town’s Bruce Barth doubled as Hudson Balbuena and Colt Lucas each lined a base hit.
Lucas and Barth struck out four each on the mound.
EDEN HOUSE 13,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 3
Nico Prokurat struck out nine with just three hits and three walks to go the distance and Eden House pounded 14 hits led by Kaine Dickerson with a home run, double and single for three RBI. Kellen Lockwood singled three times, Mason Waldner doubled and singled to drive in two, Cole Johnson singled twice for three RBI, Easton Gunnells hammered two hits as Ryder Almeda and Prokurat each singled.
For Reel Easy Charters, William Wickers doubled and singled and James Carey singled home a run.
On the mound, James Barber yielded all the runs via 14 hits but Jayce Fernandez was perfect the final frame with one K.
ISLAND DOGS 14,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 7
Angel Morales homered and singled to plate three runs, Sam Boa doubled and singled, Tyrone Cervantes singled home three and Leo Thibault added a base hit.
Thibualt allowed six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. In relief, Cervantes issued three walks and struck out six over the final three frames.
Jayce Fernandez doubled twice for three RBI to lead Reel Easy at the plate. Alex Cordero doubled home two runs as Logan Rains, James Carey and William Wickers all had a base hit.
Fernandez, Hunter Hill and Wickers combined to strike out 11 batters.
EDEN HOUSE 8,
TAVERN N TOWN 3
Down a run, Eden House exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Mason Waldner doubled and singled to drive in four, Kaine Dickerson tripled, Cole Johnson hit a two-bagger as Nico Prokurat, Kellen Lockwood and Logan Otto all singled.
Dickerson struck out 10, gave up two runs on a hit and a walk and Lockwood sat three on Ks the final two frames.
Tavern N Town’s Nicholas Talpasz doubled and Sawyer Hill singled.
Talpasz struck out six, yielded two runs on two hits and Barth gave up six runs via six hits.
8-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 5,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5
Key Plaza Creperie knotted the contest with a run in their final at bat.
For KP Creperie, Christian Barrows hit a run-scoring triple, Karmelo Santana doubled, as Beau Brenner, Roman Lepowski, Arias Lopez, Trevor Wynn, Barrett Nelson, and Nico Griffiths each had a base hit.
Barrows went the distance, struck out 12, walked nine and gave up one hit.
For Toppino’s, Landon Caraballo singled to break up a no-no by Christian B.
Over the first three, Caraballo struck out seven, allowed eight hits and walked but one.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 1,
MOOSE 0
Roman Lepowski thumped a three-bagger, Christian Barrows doubled and Nico Griffiths singled and scored the lone run.
Over the first inning on the mound, Lepowski struck out three and walked two with no hits nor runs. Beau Brenner gave up two hits, a walk with six Ks.
For Moose, Khai Mellies doubled and Jacob Rodriguez had a base hit.
Rodriguez struck out two, allowed a hit and walk. Middle reliever Gavin Teal yielded the run via a hit and three walks and closer Tirsolino Paulino struck out four.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 14,
TOPPINO’S 2
Jax Mendez drove in four runs via three-base hit and single, Kristofer Barroso drilled three base hits for five RBI, Jimmy McCain doubled and singled, Luke Barroso doubled home a run, Evan Gunnells nailed a pair of base hits, Ian Harper doubled home a run and Justin Osborne singled.
For Toppino’s, Landon Caraballo doubled, singled and scored and drove in Anthony Cabrera who drew a walk to get on base.