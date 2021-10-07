The postseason seeds are all but secured for the Key West Men’s Over-35 softball league playoffs, as with a seven-game lead the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas are locked in at No. 1, and four games behind the rest of the squads sits the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers, who will take the fourth and final seed into the single-elimination bracket.
That just leaves the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos and Ben’s Candle Shop Morays to battle for the home dugout in the first round of the playoffs, which currently belongs to the Roncos by two games. The Snappers could cut into that lead on Friday, Oct. 7, as the two teams play the nightcap of a doubleheader at DeWitt Roberts Field at 7:45 p.m., following the Jaibas and Roncos playing at 6:30.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 31,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 14
An 11-run first inning set the tone of the game, as Tommy Tiles FKWT never trailed despite Harpoon Harry’s scoring in every at-bat, as the Roncos doubled up the Snappers in hits, 42-21, which made the difference in the game.
Each collecting five hits in the win, Tommy Lapp doubled and drove in five runs, Pavel Norera also had five RBI, and with a double and triple was Marty Gregurich. With four hits were Tim Neely and Rich Baker, Kenny Dispenza added three hits, Jay Hubert was a triple shy of the cycle, Jorge Martinez had a pair of doubles and one single for four RBI and with two hits was Darnell Henderson.
For the Snappers, Junior Guieb homered and singled twice, Willie Rodriguez and Eddie Griffiths both had a two-base hit and two base hits, Jose Santiago doubled and singled, Jeff Kurkowski tripled and singled, while Harry Milliken, Dylan Kibler and Chris Hilliard all singled twice. Alex Torres and Tom Haas both had one hit.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 29,
Bens Candle Shop Morays 12
Scoring 17 unanswered runs entering the bottom of the second inning, Breakfast Club Too simply was too much for Ben’s Candle Shop to slow down, as the first-place squad went on to score at least two runs in every frame en route to the mercy-rule win.
Four home runs powered the Jaibas’ victory, two by Ronnie Presley, who also singled, one by Troy Curry, as part of his six RBI and four hits, and an inside-the-park variety by Nick Hogen, who also doubled once and singled twice. Paul Sanchez contributed four hits to the win, Bobby Lopez and Tom Haas both had a trio of base knocks, Marty Gregurich doubled twice and singled, Chris Hilliard doubled once and singled twice and with two doubles was Stu Lilly. John Hornyak and John Bandora both singled.
Each with three hits for the Morays were Harry Milliken, Chris Hall, Ben Blattenbeger and Jason Johnston, who doubled. With two hits were Jeff Kurkowski, Bob Maun, Junior Guieb and Eddie Griffiths, while Dylan Kibler had one.