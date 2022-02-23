Despite a shortage of referees for a couple of Saturdays, Key West Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League coordinator Keith McLeod resorted to creative scheduling with some of the normal Saturday games moved to weekdays to keep the local youth playing.
The games on Saturday will be the final for the regular season. Playoffs for Division II and III begin on Wednesday, March 2, with the championship matches slated for Saturday, March 5.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Douglass Community Center, one of the top performances took place in Division III action. James Osborne scored 34 points, the most by any player this season.
DIVISION III
CELTICS 45,
NETS 30
The Nets outscored the Celtics 8-7 in the first quarter, but in the second, James Osborne canned 13 to include three treys and a 24-18 advantage at the half.
And he was not done.
In the second half, Osborne netted 17 with three from downtown for season-high point output of 34 points.
Duvens Louis hit a first quarter trey for seven and with four points was Tyrone Redding.
The Nets’ Walson Morin scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Zentavious Carey put up two in each quarter and with six was the hard-charging Leo Batista.
RAPTORS 35,
76ERS 33
The Raptors had a duo score in double figures as Rock Slowey put up 14 with a pair of treys and Jaxen Cabrera scored a dozen, going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Amiah Marston hit two from downtown for six and with one each were DeMarcus Deroche, Josh Johnson and Sanatillo Ibodilloeu.
Kenny Chapman hit three treys for 19 to lead the 76ers. Amauri Butler netted six, Nicholas Muir hit a trey for five and Gio Fernandez scored three.
DIVISION II
KINGS 22,
WARRIORS 18
Jayce Fernandez hit a pair of second half treys to lead the Kings with 13, Reef Guyet netted five, Michael Perry Jr. hit from downtown for three and with a point was Corey Minor Jr.
Warriors’ Zamorious Gardner and Michael Dinkins III each had five, Tyrese Scott canned four points as Devin Stehly and Zander Font had two each.
SUNS 29,
LAKERS 13
Mac Slowey paced with Suns with 14 points, Kaine Dickerson netted six, George Eggers hit a trey for five and with two each were Dominic Palomino and Noah Carius.
The Lakers Herschell Major Jr. led the way with seven, Matthew Oviedo netted four and with two was James Carey.
SUNS 40,
WARRIORS 17
Mac Slowey scored over half of his team’s points with 22, George Eggers canned seven, Noah Carius had five, Dominic Palomino was good for four points as Nico Prokurat had two.
The Warriors’ Tyrese Scott led his team with eight, Max Barroso and Zander Font each hit a second quarter trey, Zamorious Gardner had two and Michael Dinkins III hit a free throw.
KINGS 28,
LAKERS 23
Michael Perry Jr. netted a pair of treys to lead the Kings with 13, Jayce Fernandez hit a half dozen, Corey Minor Jr. had four, Jonathan Carey and Hudson Thrasher nailed the nets for two each as Kobe Greene had a three throw.
Lakers’ Herschell Jr. had a game-high 16, Mattheui Basillad scored three in the first half and with two each were Kevin Coiina and Brody Wright.
DIVISION I
MAVS 42,
CLIPPERS 19
Justin Osborne ripped the nets for 11 points to lead the Mavs to victory. Emarlo Gonzalez netted nine, Justin Major scored eight, P.J. Davis had three field goals for six, Marcell Major finished with four as Davin Wilson and Dominic Davila netted two points each.
Clippers’ Jordan Wallace had a game-high 12 points, Jake Furman, Zander Stocker and Alisha Awan scored two each as Jayden Lopez hit a free throw.