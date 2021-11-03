It was the end of the road for all but two Keys swimmers at the regional swim meets last week.
Coral Shores junior Corley Smith clocked a 1:55.28 in the girls 200-yard freestyle and swam a time of 5:09.80 in the 500-yard freestyle to advance in both events for the Class 1A State Championship slated for Saturday at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart, Florida.
Freshman Abbie Smith also qualified for states in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:07.79.
Coral Shores assistant swim Coach Kelly Kater said it was close for some of other swimmers as the girls just missed qualifying in 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay events.
The O’Donnell brothers, Patrick and Curran, who qualified in two regional events, also just missed the mark for the state meet.
Kater said the swimmers at regionals were very competitive as compared to the field during the 2020 season.
“This year, the full field of competition was back, making it that much harder to qualify. It’s a great accomplishment for them,” said Kater.
For Key West, it was a good way to end the season, according to Coach Lori Bosco.
“It was very fast swimming, but the kids did pretty good,” said Bosco. “The boys were 12th overall in the medley relay and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The last race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, we dropped 10 seconds off their best time this season. To have a 10-second drop is huge. That was a great way to end it. John Searcy was right there with his personal best with the backstroke.”