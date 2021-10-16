The Key West Youth Football League made a few changes to the schedule with an earlier than originally slated end to the season.
Over the past two Friday nights, the older age divisions got a chance to play under the lights and the league advanced the end of the season, with games the next two weeks during what would be time off for Goombay and Fantasy Fest weekends.
The season was scheduled to end on Saturday, Nov. 20 with Homecoming festivities; instead, the campaign will come to a close with Homecoming and final games on Saturday, Nov. 6.
There are still two teams with unblemished records. The Moore Than Fades Seminoles improved to 5-0 with a win over Frank’s Plumbing Bulldogs in Flag Division action, and the First State Bank Jaguars made it 4-0 after a C Division victory against DJ’s Clam Shack Packers.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 40,
DJ’S CLAM SHACK PACKERS 19
The Packers grabbed a 12-6 lead in the second quarter and tied the game at 19 but could not hold off Packers quarterback Gavin Cobb who ran for four touchdowns and threw two scoring passes.
Cobb capped off an eight-play drive with a 3-yard dive and 6-0 advantage.
One minute later, Packers’ Justin Osborne outran the Jags’ defense for a 59-yard scoring run for a tie at 6 tie with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
At the 7:42 mark in the second quarter, Osborne blasted to the end zone on a 67-yard run to go ahead, 12-6.
Cobb tied the score to ice a seven-play touchdown drive and he scored the extra point to acquire a 13-12 lead with 3:38 left in the half. Less than a minute later, Jaguars’ defender Jonathan Joseph recovered a Packers fumble to 52-yard touchdown pass from Cobb to Jimmy McCain and a 19-12 ad.
The Packers tied the game, 19-19, with 6:03 left in the third quarter on Osborne’s 42-yard scoring run. The extra point was good on a pass from Avi Perez to Arias Lopez.
But that was all the Jaguars defense would yield, and their offense went into high gear.
With 4:54 remaining in the third, Cobb ended a three-play drive on a 7-yard TD. The first play of the drive was a 12-yard run from Noel Erickson led to a sprint by Joseph. Cobb added the extra point and 26-19 lead.
As time was running out in the third, Cobb found Joseph wide open for a 31-yard scoring pass as Cobb’s extra point the score flew to 33-19.
In the final two minutes of action, Cobb ended a six-play drive with a 14-yard TD and Erickson added the final point.
B DIVISION
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 40,
UME BUCCANEERS 7
The Buccaneers had a short-live 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Marvin Bien-Aime got the ball to near midfield on a 14-yard run to set up a 52-yard touchdown by Jayvion King who added the extra point, but just over a minute later, Ravens’ Nicholas Talpasz connected with Kai Woods for a 53-yard touchdown pass but the extra point failed.
The Ravens got the ball right back on an onside kick by Jakub Krytinar and once again, Talpasz tossed a touchdown pass this time to Krytinar. The extra point was good off the wheels of Chace Gaertner.
At the 2:24 mark in the opening quarter, Ravens’ Scott Meier got a safety for his team to put them up, 15-7.
Early in the second quarter, Gaertner returned a free kick and Kai Woods broke free on a 20-yard run to set up a 9-yard scoring run by Gaertner who also added the extra point to push the lead to 22-7.
Again, Krytinar placed a perfect on-side kick for Cuyler Thrift to recover, which set up their next drive to the end zone. Ravens ball carrier Sebastian Coronado got a first down and more on a 19-yard jaunt and set up his 9-yard TD run. Gaertner’s extra point expanded the lead to 29-7 and were not done.
With time expiring in the first half, Talpasz hooked up with Krytinar on a 26-yard pass play and set the table for an 18-yard touchdown by Woods.
The final blow came on a 50-yard TD by Woods as Gaertner tacked on the extra point.
FLAG DIVISION
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 14,
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 0
With plenty of defense on both sides of the ball, the Seminoles scored a pair of touchdowns to remain unbeaten.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Seminoles got into the end zone with 34 ticks left in the first half. Lavell Cartwright capped a three-play drive on a 29-yard run. Jasiah Greene added the two-point conversion to pull an 8-0 lead.
With no score in the third, the Noles iced the game with 1:58 remaining on a 7-yard reverse by Cartwright.
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS GATORS 15,
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 12
The Gators got an early lead but had to play catchup late in the fourth quarter to salvage the W.
In the opening seconds, Gators’ Leondre Marius broke free and scored a touchdown on a 50-yard sprint as Jeremiah Osborne added the two-point conversion to go ahead, 8-0.
With no time on the clock to end the half, a 16-yard touchdown run by Hudson Cobb got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard after a five-play drive to pull within two at 8-6.
After a scoreless third frame, Hurricane’s Brody Butler helped put a seven-play drive close to the end zone on a 35-yard just. At 6:42 in the third, Cobb scored from the 15-yard line to go ahead, again, 12-8.
But, at the 3:47 mark in the fourth, Jaxon Flatt put the Gators up on a 48-yard run as William Tanfield added the extra point to ice the game.