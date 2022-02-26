After three weeks of Key West Little Conch Baseball, there are still two teams with unblemished records.
In the 14-and-under, Certified Appliance Repair sits atop Pony league with a 6-0 record while Linda D Sportfishing gaffed the top spot at 6-0 in the 10-and-under age group.
Although not unbeaten, Sloppy Joes holds the top spot in the 12-and-under with a 5-2 record.
14-AND-UNDER
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 11,
COAST 5
Jackson Bernard rippled a two-base hit and base hit, Stone Tuberville doubled, Gus Alfonso singled home a run and with a base hit for Conch-Crete Pumping was Jayvon King and Jace Rossi.
Alfonso and relief pitcher Colin Christie two-hit COAST.
Gionni Fernandez hit a two-run single and Kristian Kearins singled for COAST.
In relief, Joel Rodriguez struck out seven the final two and two-thirds innings.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 17,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7
A 10-run third highlighted by Roman Garcia’s two-run triple was the key to victory for Certified Appliance Repair. Ty Hill doubled and singled for two RBI, Nelson Ong plated three runs via a two-base hit and base hit, Noah Mercer singled two times, Steele Gomez connected for a two-run base hit, Josh Johnson and Christopher Barter each had an RBI single and Nathan Radziejewski added a base rap.
In one inning of middle relief, Ong was perfect with three Ks as Garcia fanned five in the final frame and Gomez sat four on strikeouts over four.
For FKE, Beau Bender doubled home a run, Christian Koppal, Erik Fiallo and Anthony Martinez each singled home a run and with a base hit was Tristian Weech and Oliver Zanetti.
Koppal started on the hill for two, fanned five with a run on two hits and no walks but was pulled and the wheels fell off for the next four FKE pitchers.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 23,
COAST 9
After getting drubbed the night before, FKE cranked out 19 hits to include a pair of home runs. Tristian Weech went yard and singled twice to plate five runs and Christian Koppal cleared the fence and singled for two RBI. Beau Bender drove in five runs on three hits, Anthony Martinez doubled and singled for three RBI, Oliver Zanetti drove in three runs on three hits, Brian Cassidy and Erik Fiallo singled two times each and Cruz Holmes and Brody Catena each had base hit.
Martinez struck out six over the first three innings.
Gionni Fernandez was huge at the plate for COAST with five RBI on three base hits, Isaac Roman doubled home a run as Leandro Batista, Jason Stubblefield, Joel Rodriguez and Kristian Kearins each snagged a base hit.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 13,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 12
The last inning rally just fell short for Conch-Crete Pumping which scored six in the top of the sixth albeit one short of a tie.
Certified Appliance Repair’s Noah Mercer doubled twice for two RBI, Roman Garcia (2 RBI) Nelson Ong and Stele Gomez singled two times apiece as Josh Johnson and Christopher Barter both had a base hit.
Ty Hill sat five on Ks over the first five innings.
For Conch-Crete Pumping which out-hit CAR 12-10, Jake Ferguson, Gus Alfonso and Jace Rossi each doubled and singled, Jake Rodriguez, Lucas Audette and Jayvon King each singled home a run and U Estrada hammered a hit.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 8,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Papa Tony’s rallied for two but fell just shy of a comeback. Coke’s Max White doubled and singled twice for four RBI, Jack Niles drove in two runs via two hits, Jack Chapman double and with a hit was Kellen Lockwood.
Niles fanned six over the first three and two-thirds innings on the mound.
Auggy Davila hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Niko Prokurat singled twice and Logan Otto singled for Papa Tony’s.
In the final three innings of relief, Davila allowed two runs on a hit and a lone walk with seven strikeouts.
SLOPPY JOES 12,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 2
Darreld Treminio drilled a two-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Nick Besson and Leo Thibault each doubled and with a base hit for Sloppy Joes was Christian C.
Thibault fanned three, allowed three hits and no walks for a run in the first three innings.
For the bankers, Reef Guyet, James Carey and Donald Kirkpatrick all singled.
Relief pitcher Trent Thomas shut down Sloppy Joes in the final two-thirds of an inning with two Ks.
JON’S HAM 7,
COCA-COLA 6
Jon’s Ham trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Tyrone Cervantes doubled on a 2-2 count to score two runs for a walk-off win. Kaden Maltz hit a two-run home run, Calvin Mercer thumped a three-base hit and base hit, Kaine Dickerson plated three runs on two hits as Jakobe Williamson doubled.
Williamson and Maltz fanned five apiece and Cervantes sat four on Ks.
Jack Niles was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Coca-Cola at the plate. Jack Chapman singled twice and Xander Austin added a base knock.
Chapman struck out 11 giving up four runs on five hits and four walks but took the loss.
SLOPPY JOES 10,
PAPA TONY’S 0
Starting pitcher Derreld Treminio allowed just one hit and walk and shutout Papa Tony’s with eight K and in the final frame Baylin Rodger struck out three to complete the shut out. Nick Besson doubled and singled, Mason Titensor and Treminio both plated two runs on two hits, Baylin Rodger tripled home two runs and with a base hit was Kristian Masters and Christian Chavez.
Calvin Lee singled to break up the no-hit bid for Papa Tony’s. Niko Prokurat struck out five over five.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 14,
JON’S HAM 4
Trent Thomas and James Carey both doubled and singled to plate three runs each to lead First Horizon. With base hits were Reef Guyet, Matthew Oviedo, Chace Gaertner and Cooper Miller.
Guyet went the distance with seven strikeouts, four hits and six walks for the win.
Kaine Dickerson homered and singled for three RBI to lead Jon’s Ham at the plate. Calvin Mercer and Christian Druckenmiller each had a base hit.
10-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO & SONS 12,
BODYZONE 5
Chay Blanco doubled and singled to plate four runs, Mason Waldner drove in two runs on two hits and Hunter Hill singled home two runs for Toppino’s. Blanco and Hill struck out five batters apiece.
For BodyZone, James Barber singled twice to plate a run as Justin Druckenmiller, Jacob Rodriguez, Gavin Teal and Roman Ubeda all singled.
Over the final three frames, Barber struck out nine.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 8,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
Abel Smith thumped a three-base hit and base hit for three RBI, Cole Johnson singled home a run and Armands Berzins and Justin Osborne all singled. Smith struck out eight in the final three innings of relief.
Ryder Almeda drove in two runs via a two-base hit and base hit to lead Key Plaza Creperie at the plate. On the mound, Jayden Lopez stuck out seven in the first three frames.
LINDA D SPORTSFISHING 10,
TOPPINO & SONS 9
The game was tied at nine when Rayden Gonzalez singled on the first pitch for a walk-off base hit. Alexander Wickers tripled and singled for two RBI, Jimmy McCain doubled and with a base hit was Gavin Cobb, Christian Barrows, Pierre Davis and Carlton Howard.
Wickers struck out seven over three and two-thirds on the mound.
Toppino’s Chay Blanco drove in three runs on two hits, Mason Waldner doubled and singled for two RBI and Xavian Salcedo slapped a run-scoring single.
Waldner did not allow a hit and struck out seven over the first three frames on the mound.
BODYZONE 12,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 11
BodyZone rallied for three runs in their final at-bat for the W. Alexander Cordero thumped a three-base hit and doubled to plate two runs, James Barber, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning, and Jacob Rodriguez each doubled and singled, Billy Robinson drove in three runs on two hits and Gavin Teal singled.
In four innings of middle relief, Rodriguez allowed two runs on two hits and struck out 10.
For Key West Hospitality Inn, Kristopher Barroso drove in three runs on two hits, Armands Berzins doubled and single to plate three, Gregory White singled but drove in four runs and Cole Johnson added a base hit.
Johnson struck out seven over the first three innings.
LINDA D SPORTSFISHING 11,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 2
Rayden Gonzalez doubled twice for two RBI, Gavin Cobb and Alexander Wickers both tripled, Christian Barrows doubled and Jimmy McCain singled home a run for Linda D.
On the mound, McCain reeled in 13 strikeouts, walked one and scattered four hits for a complete game.
Key West Creperie’s Ryder Almeda sliced a two-run double as teammates Roman Lepowski and Landon Caraballo both hammered a two-base hit.
Almeda struck out eight, walked three and allowed three runs on two hits and Jaiden Lopez struck out five.