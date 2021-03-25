It has been a busy winter for the Key West Soccer Club FFC Boys 2004 team. Under the guidance of long-time soccer mentor Alex Yanovych Sr., the U15/18 team went undefeated to win the Dimitri Cup Premier Elite Showcase Tournament in Bradenton back in January.
Although the high school boys’ soccer season ended in February, they continue to play club soccer year-round to better their games.
The Key West squad went undefeated in four games surprising everyone except all involved in the club, stated Coach Yanovych.
“All of their hard work, dedication and skill paid off after committing to a hard practice schedule during these pandemic times,” said the coach which required slightly adjusted practices with face masks and maximum groups of six trained and practiced hard through it all.
In 2020, the Key West team was elevated to the first division in the fall league, a first for Key West. They finished with the best club record with seven wins out of eight games played.
“The Premier Elite tournament victory is a credit to these hardworking boys with 14 of them on the varsity team and 6 on the junior varsity team at Key West High School, said the coach. “I’m proud, very, very proud.”
DIMITRI CUP
GAME 1
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 4,
CSBRS Branden Rivers SC03B 0
Anelson Azard netted a pair, his first on an assist from Axel Correa. Nick Criss and Henry Herrera assisted by Azard, both powered in a goal.
GAME 2
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 4,
MIRAMAR UNITED ELITE FC 2003B 1
Nick Criss scored first for Key West assisted by Jonathan Gvili followed by a penalty kick goal from Claudimy Joseph. Jack Costillio and Azard with Gvili on the assist each scored a goal.
GAME 3
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 2,
JUVENTUS GENTILE 1
Anelson Azard scored both Key West goals, his first on a double assist from Carlos Prieto, to Nick Criss, and later scored with help from Jack Castillo. FINAL
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 1,
JUVENTUS GENTILE 0
Defense wins championships as proved by the Key West boys’ team. The game-winning goal came off the boot of Beckham McLeod on an asset from Finn Gladwell.
WESTON CUP SHOWCASE TOURNAMENT
After winning the Dimitri Cup in January, the Key West Boys Soccer 2004 FFC was slated to play in the U18B showcase (White), Racket B, but did not play in the opener because the KBSC Miami was in quarantine.
PREMIER 2003-B WHITE
GAME 1
FFC Boys 2004 KW 1,
PINECREST 1
Coach Yanovych said his team played very good offense but could not finish.
Beckham McLeod scored the lone goal to keep things even in their tournament opener.
GAME 2
JUVENTUS GENTILE 2,
FFC Boys 2004 KW 0
Key West needed a win to advance to the finals but lost to a team they defeated in the Dimitri Cup.
With three major players, Darwin Correa, Giancarlos Prieto, and Beckham McLeod out with an injury, the younger players got a chance to compete. After two easy mistakes on defense, it was the final outcome although Key West was successful against a good goalkeeper.
SPRING SEASON SFU U18/19 DIVISION 1
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 2,
PINECREST 2003 GREY 2
Giancarlos Prieto and Finn Gladwell each powered the ball between the pipes.
FFC BOYS 2004 KW 4,
MSVG CAYMANS 1
A hat trick from Anelson Azard to go up, 3-0, and Jonathon Bahri scored with an assist from Henry Herrera.