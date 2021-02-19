The 2020 season ended all too soon, but it’s a new year and the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League got underway last Thursday at the new and modernized Rosa E. Hernandez Field.
Games are played six days a week on the cushy turf that looks much like indoor/outdoor carpet — much to the delight of individuals who wash the players’ uniforms.
The youngest girls, the C Division, competes at 10 a.m. each Saturday. The older B and A divisions played each week night except Wednesday and might see a Saturday afternoon matchup periodically.
B DIVISION
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 5
Florida Keys Electric turned up the voltage in the opening game of the season behind the pitching and hitting of Kaleya Dickerson.
The lefty went yard, singled and walked to drive in four runs and she allowed just one run on two hits and a base on balls with three strikeouts.
Chloe Kongos hammered a pair of base hits with one RBI as FKE took advantage of 11 walks issued by Howe pitchers.
For Howe, Charley Bracher hit an RBI single, walked and scored a run and Kailee Malagon added a base hit.
Pitching for Howe, Luck Katz fanned a half-dozen FKE batters.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 8,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 7
The pitching committee of Aaliyah McLeod, Sophia Perez and Mia Waldner combined for a no-hitter but allowed nine walks to let Niles stay in the game.
McLeod drove in three runs on a pair of doubles; Aliyah Arencibia added a base hit.
Niles’ Sierra Sterling and Sofia Niles each drew a pair of walks and Evaline Zanetti walked twice and scored two times. She struck out four over two innings on the mound.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 8,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 3
Niles had just one hit but took advantage of 15 walks issued by three Howe pitchers. Hailey Ross singled for Niles’ lone hit.
Pitching for the dealership, Evaline Zanetti yielded three runs on one hit and four walks and she sat six on Ks.
Howe’s Eva Norwood hit an RBI single to drive in Callie Griffith who got on board twice via walks.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTIC 11,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 6
Kaleya Dickerson, Chloe Kongos and Carley Hernandorena teamed up to throw a one-hitter but the eight walks by Carley Hernandorena accounted for five of the Firefighters’ runs.
Carley Hernandorena plated four runs via a pair of singles, Dickerson drove in three runs via a double and a single and Kongos singled.
Firefighters Aliyah Arencibia singled in a run for their lone hit.
Starter Mia Waldner fanned six and walked one over the first two frames.
A DIVISION
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 14,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 2
A seven-run fourth by 2 Oceans doubled their offensive output for the victory on opening night of A division action.
Zoe Barras doubled and singled to plate three runs, Mila Graves and Julienne Vega singled two times apiece, Nina Manresa nailed a three-run single and Alexa Condella doubled home two runs.
On the rubber, Ryleigh Harnish gave up two runs on two hits, walked one and struck out a pair as Graves hurled the final two frames of no-hit ball with a pair of Ks to her credit.
Audrey Smith roped a pair of base hits and scored both runs to prevent a no-hitter and shutout for Arnold’s.
Starter Brianna Brenner struggled with 10 runs on five hits and six walks but she sat 10 on Ks.
FURY 14,
LAGERHEADS 10
Fury sailed to victory on the wings of a nine-run second inning.
Vera Rodger hit a two-run home run and singled, Genesis Rocha drilled a two-base hit and base hit for three RBI and Skye Sterling bagged a base hit and doubled. Gianna Wardlow, Anastasha Boose and Luisa Cabrera each tagged run-scoring singles and Valery Mora added a base hit.
On the hill, Boose allowed eight runs on six hits, walked four and fanned four.
For Lagerheads, leadoff batter Shylo Sanchez hit a run-scoring triple, catcher Jocelyn Bochette was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Rhyanna Rispoli singled home two runs and with a base hit was Addison Means, Tavyn Gage and Kayla Ramirez.
Gage pitched one and two-thirds of an inning, allowed 10 runs on five hits and nine walks. Means came in the final 1.1 innings, allowed four runs on five hits but just walked one and fanned one.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 4,
FURY 2
Two runs in the fourth were not enough for Fury to overcome the four-run lead held by 2 Oceans.
On offense, Alexa Condella singled two times, Nina Manresa hit a two-run single, as Mia Graves, Maicey Malgrat and Charlie Lopez each added a base hit.
Graves pitched two scoreless innings with three Ks and reliever Ryleigh Harnish gave up two runs on a hit.
Fury’s Vera Rodger went yard and singled as Skye Sterling, Lillian Mayer and Gianna Wardlow each singled.
Anastasha Boose hurled the first five frames, gave up a run on a hit and three walks with nine strikeouts. Mayer allowed three runs on three hits with two Ks in relief.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 9,
LAGERHEADS 6
Allison Smith led Arnold’s with a pair of singles for an RBI as Gianna Feline and Catherine Van Staden each singled home a run.
On the rubber, starter Brianna Brenner fanned four, walked four and allowed six runs on three hits.
In relief, Althea Olsen pitched a perfect frame with two strikeouts.
Lagerheads’ Jocelyn Bochette doubled home a run, Tavyn Gage hit an RBI single and Monica Bueno added a base hit.
Gage fanned five, allowed six runs on four hits while one of her younger sisters, Maicee Gage had her chance to pitch and issued one strikeout.