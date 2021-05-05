Playoffs continued on Saturday for the 10-and-under division of the Southernmost Hockey Club. The Deep Blue Printing Wahoos won its third playoff match after taking a pair of victories the previous week.
If the Wahoos win Saturday they will wrap up one of the two spots in the finals and wait for the winner of the match between the Bascom Grooms Barracudas and DRN Moving Inc. Red Wings to see who gets to take on the Wahoos in the championship slated for Saturday, May 15.
The 14-and-under and 18-and-under divisions begin their postseason Saturday while the 7-and-under will continue regular-season action.
10-AND-UNDER
DRN MOVING INC. RED WINGS 11,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 8
The Red Wings flew to a 4-2 first-period advantage and added four more in the second to edge out the Cudas.
In the opening minutes, Red Wings’ Armands Berzins netted two goals with assists from Lukas Zelezny on the first and double assist from Kobe Greene and Jad DeForrest.
DeForrest and Greene each nailed the nets for a hat trick as Aidan Trujillo scored a pair and had one more assist.
The Barracudas were led by Jakub Krytinar with five goals; Ryder Almeda scored a hat trick and had an assist along with Krystian Somuano.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 6,
DRN MOVING INC. RED WINGS 2
Sawyer Hill was on top of his game with four goals and with one goal each were Luke Hughes and Gabriella Lopez assisted by Katalina Lopez.
The Red Wings were held scoreless until the final period when Jad DeForrest unleashed a pair of goals the second on an assist by Armands Berzins.
18-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4,
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 4
The Lightning skated to a 3-1 first-period advantage, but the Generals took a one-goal lead in the third before the Lightning could tie the match with 4:58 left on a goal from Pavel Ivan.
Rohan Alwani, Luke Klettheimer, and Zane Jackson assisted by Ivan, each scored in the opening period.
For the Generals, Adrian Mira scored twice with goals from Atticus White and Marcus Wrazen who was assisted by Tyler Meyer.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 2
Robert Beras-Natera gaffed the Hammerheads with four goals, Jackson Way opened the scoring in the beginning seconds and Jakub Krytinar scored in the first.
The Hammerheads, Miro Kutz netted both goals with an assist from Wesley Farrer.
7-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 6,
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 1
It was a sweep for the Heroes’ Zebediah Ewing-Fisher with all six of his team goals.
The Penguins prevented a shutout on a goal from the stick of Tobias Pavelek.