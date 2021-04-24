Around the Clayton Sterling Baseball complex, there were five shutouts issued this week in Key West Little Conch Baseball action.
Long balls were the key to some big wins and there were plenty of one-hitters in the four leagues.
With a little more than a week of regular-season action remaining, there is still a race to decide in the 14-and-Under.
Right now, Certified Appliance Repair (16-4) holds a half-game edge over Hurricane Hole (15-4).
In the 12-and-Under, Ramona’s Conch Creations has it all but sewn up with a 16-4 mark, while Island Dogs is leading and being followed by Eden House in the 10U.
Over in the 8U, Key West Firefighters in burning away from the second-place Key Plaza Creperie.
14-AND-UNDER
HURRICANE HOLE 11,
IBERIA BANK 3
It took Hurricane Hole five innings to get the offense going with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Jack Mattheessen led the 12-hit attack going 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Jose Perdigon and Leandro Batista (two RBI) each doubled two times, Vinny Moline (two RBI) ripped a two-base hit and base hit as Colin Christie and Alex Rocha each singled home a runner.
On the hill, Moline struck out 11 over five innings.
Iberia Bank’s J.D. Dowling and Gus Alfonso each singled twice, Daniel Oviedo doubled and with a base hit were Kasey Kasper, Brailin Peralta and Jack Besson.
Kasper went five on the mound, struck out eight, gave up three runs on five hits.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 15,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 0
The pitching duo of Teak Guyet (no runs on two hits and five Ks over three) and Ty Hill (two hits) blanked Gulf Atlantic over four frames.
Teak Guyet doubled and singled twice, Jackson Bernhard doubled twice for three RBI, Caden Pichardo and Joel Rodriguez (two RBI) both doubled and singled and Noah Mercer, Ty Hill and Isaac Roman each drove in two runs on two hits.
Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland nailed a pair of base hits, Mike Leon doubled and Garry Allen singled.
HURRICANE HOLE 17,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 6
It was a one-run difference until Hurricane Hole scored 10 in the top of the sixth and final frame.
Jose Perdigon hit a grand slam home run and singled, Leandro Batista hit a two-run shot, Jack Mattheessen went 4-for-4, Alex Rocha doubled twice and singled for two RBI, Patrick Curry hammered a pair of two-baggers, Tristin Weech doubled and Vinny Moline added a single.
Over the final 5 1/3 innings, Perdigon yielded two runs on five hits and three walks and he sat 10 via Ks.
The bankers’ Sam Holland crushed a pair of home runs to drive in four runs, Mike Leon singled three times, Gionni Fernandez doubled and Caden Collins singled home a run.
Across four frames, Holland allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and he struck out eight.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 13,
IBERIA BANK 2
Jose Perdigon and Teak Guyet teamed up to throw a one-hitter a two-run home run by the bankers Kasey Kasper in the first inning. After that, Perdigon struck out eight and Guyet went the final two with no runs, hits or walks with two strikeouts.
Joel Rodriguez countered the dinger with a solo home run, Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled, Teak Guyet hammered two hits, Ty Hill singled twice and Shane Lavallee added a base knock.
12-AND-UNDER
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 16, PAPA TONY’S 3
Conch-Crete Pumping scored in all four innings of play to end this one early.
Beau Bender went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI, Jason Stubblefield and Jake Rodriguez (two RBI) each doubled and singled, Xavier Perez singled home a run and with a base hit were Carson Crockett and Mason Titensor.
Rodriguez went the distance, allowed the runs on six hits and two walks with one K.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila doubled and singled, Max Barroso drove in two runs on two hits, Kristian Masters doubled and Baylin Rodger had an RBI single.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
COCA-COLA 6
Ramona’s scored three in the top of the sixth to go ahead 7-2, then had to hold off a four-run rally to salvage the W.
Nelson Ong went yard and singled for two RBI, Cruz Holmes hit a solo home run, Jack Chapman doubled and singled and Roman Garcia singled twice.
On the mound, Calvin Mercer fanned six over four with two runs on three hits allowed. In the final frame, Garcia and Chapman held Coke hitless.
For Coca-Cola, Kristian Kearins singled home a run as Jack Niles and Steele Gomez both singled.
On defense, Kearins got under a long fly ball to centerfield but it bounced off his glove and into the glove of right fielder Christian Druckemiller who somehow made the catch to end the inning.
Starter Reef Guyet went five, allowed four runs on six hits and he fanned three.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 12,
PAPA TONY’S 2
Jack Chapman went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Roman Garcia (four RBI) and Nelson Ong (three RBI) each went yard and singled, Cruz Holmes doubled and singled and with a base hit was Trent Thomas.
Thomas allowed Papa Tony’s two runs via four hits and he struck out five. Chapman was perfect in relief with three Ks.
Papa Tony’s Kade Maltz doubled and singled, Auggy Davila singled home a run and Aydin Alexander singled.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 8, COCA-COLA 7
By the second inning Conch-Crete pumping had scored all of its runs and had to play defense the rest of the way.
Xavier Perez went yard and doubled to drive in five, Carter Wirth drove in two runs on two hits as Jason Stubblefield and Carson Crockett each had a base hit.
Over the final frame, Stubblefield blanked Coke with no runs, hits or walks.
Christian Koppal had the pop for Coke as he parked a pair out of Peter Dopp Field for three RBI as Reef Guyet, Steele Gomez and George Bueno all added a base hit.
Johnny Pico went the distance, allowed the runs on six hits, five walks and he fanned nine.
10-AND-UNDER
EDEN HOUSE 12,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 0
Kaine Dickerson pitched three no-hit, shutout innings with four walks and eight strikeouts and Kellen Lockwood finished off the game with a perfect final frame and struck out the sides.
Eden House had plenty of offensive help. Dickerson doubled and singled twice to plate five runs, Nico Prokurat drove in two via two hits, Justin Major thumped a three-bagger as Logan Otto and Abel Smith each had a run-scoring hit.
Reel Easy Charters’ William Wickers, James Barber, Jayce Fernandez and Tyler Diaz all drew a walk.
ISLAND DOGS 13,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 0
Leo Thibault hurled a no-hitter with six walks and eight Ks to blank Tavern N’ Town.
Tyrone Cervantes tripled, doubled and singled to dive in two, Kaden Savedra went 3-for-3, Max White slugged a pair of hits, Angel Morales doubled and Jaxon Santelli and Chay Blanco both singled.
Nicholas Talpasz walked twice as Daryn Demeza, Calvin Lee, Daniel Morales and Tyler Lopez all walked for Tavern N’ Town.
Talpasz allowed six runs on five hits and Sawyer Hill gave up seven runs on six hits with four Ks.
ISLAND DOGS 5,
EDEN HOUSE 0
Tyrone Cervantes pitched a one-hit gem with 10 strikeouts and he walked but two en route to the second shutout of the week involving Eden House.
Leo Thibault doubled twice and singled, Kaden Savedra nailed a two-base hit and base hit and Sam Boa added a pair of base knocks.
Mason Waldner was the lone hitter for Eden House.
Nico Prokurat went the full game with seven hits, no walks and he struck out eight.
REEL EASY CHARTERS 9, TAVERN N TOWN 6
A four-run fifth provided Reel Easy Charter with the big catch.
James Barber singled three times for Reel Easy, Jayce Fernandez doubled and singled, Pierre Davis (two RBI) and Hunter Hill singled two times each as James Carey singled home two runs.
Hunter Hill started for Reel Easy and allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Tavern N’ Town’s Calvin went 4-for-4 with three RBI, Nicholas Talpasz drove in two runs via a two-base hit and two base hits as Sawyer Hill and Tyler Lee both singled.
Over the first four, Talpasz yielded five runs on eight hits and three walks and he struck out seven. In relief, Sawyer Hill surrendered four more runs and struck out four.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 6, TOPPINO’S 0
Pitcher Arias Lopez and Beau Brenner combined to blank Toppino’s as Lopez gave up a hit and two walks with three Ks and Brenner fanned six and allowed four hits.
Karmelo Santana drove in two runs on two hits, Roman Lepowski doubled and singled, Brenner, Easton Fryar and Trevor Wynn each hammered a two-bagger as Lopez and Liam Myers both singled.
For Toppino’s Landon Caraballo doubled and singled and with a base hit was Caleb Barba, Anthony Cabrera and Charley Bently.
On the mound, Caraballo fanned three over the first and reliever Cabrera struck out six.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 2, MOOSE 1
With the game was tied at 1 each in the bottom of the fifth Kaiden Tomita hit a walk-off single on a 0-2 count for the game-winner.
The fire crew’s Ian Harper and Justin Osborne each tripled, Kristofer Barroso hit a two-base bagger, and Marcel Major and Tomita each singled.
Over the first three, Osbrone struck out nine, allowed a run on six hits and Evan Gunnells blanked Moose over the final frame with two Ks.
For Moose, Jacob Rodriguez singled two times, Greyson Rookey singled home a run and with a single were Khai Mellies, Tirsolino Paulino, Armands Berzins and Gavin Teal.
In the first, Rodriguez struck out three to blank Firefighters and Justin Druckenmiller also pitched a shutout inning with three strikeouts. It was Berzins that gave up the two runs on four hits.
TOPPINO’S 3,
MOOSE 2
Tied at 2 in the top of the third, Toppino’s Michael Leser singled on a 0-1 count to score the winning run.
Caleb Barba thumped a three-bagger, Anthony Cabrera, Colin Jordan both doubled and Kaine Kocis and Lincoln Perez both singled.
Landon Caraballo was near-perfect over the first inning with a walk and three strikeouts. Over the final frame, Jordan struck out one with no runs, hits or walks.
For Moose, Jacob Rodriguez singled for the lone hit.
Rodriguez also went the first frame without a hit or run and struck out three.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 6, KEY PLAZA CREERIE 3
The Firefighters were down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Justin Osborne hit a two-run triple to go ahead for good.
Jax Mendez, Ian Harper and Marcel Major each doubled and singled, Jimmy McCain drilled a two-base hit as Kristofer Barroso and Kaiden Tomita each had a base knock.
Over the final four-plus frames, Evan Gunnells gave up a run on two hits, one walk and he struck out nine.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Nico Griffiths and Arias Lopez both doubled and with a base hit were Christian Barrows, Roman Lepowski, Karmelo Santana and Easton Fryar.
In two innings of middle relief, Lepowski sat six on strikeouts and allowed a run on three hits.