Chalk up another banner year for the annual Pole Vault in Paradise competition.
For the second year, the event was staged at Higgs Beach, and the conditions were ideal, said event organizer and president of the Key West Track and Field Club Steve Hanes.
The event began in 2019 at the Truman Waterfront and had a return to the Quay Wall before moving to Higgs Beach in 2022.
In the weeks leading up to the event, Hanes said registration was slow but in the final week, the number of entrants grew to more than 90 for the meet that took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the beach nestled between the Edward B. Knight (White Street) Pier and the Fort West Martello.
“We had about 100 vaulters entered today. They kept coming in and coming in and so our flights were larger than we anticipated,” said Hanes. “It’s a beautiful day. Everything is perfect. When we set up on Thursday, there was a southerly wind so we had to trust the forecast. It came out perfectly. The county helped smooth out the beach and had fewer manual things to do.”
The heavy breezes from the south moved to the northeast the day before the event giving vaulters a bit of a lift explained Key West High School track and field coach Dave Perkins.
“As a vaulter, typically you want the wind to be at your back. It makes you run down the runway faster, but you don’t want that to hinder your jump. If you don’t have the pole that can accept that added force coming in from the run then it’s not going to propel you up,” explained Perkins. “You have to go to a bigger pole that’s stiffer and you come in harder and it will propel you better. It would have been harder to hit the box so this is ideal weather.”
Austin Miller, ranked No. 33 in the pole-vaulting world, tied for the top vault with Carson Waters, but neither could not break the island record that Miller he set in 2022 of 5.61 meters.
“This preseason I’ve been focusing so much on my speed, my explosiveness which is the most important part of pole vault which showed today. I actually had to scoot my run from 16 to 14 steps to make sure I didn’t run out of pole today,” explained Miller. “We made competition adjustment and thankfully it paid off, but that’s the only thing that messed with the rhythm but it’s all good.”
Many of the vaulters have been here since the inception and look forward to the 2024 event.
“We love ending the competition on a high note like that. This is my fourth time here,” said Miller. “It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown; the community comes out for it now. I saw an article that this little fundraiser has grown into a community event. The fact that myself, Scott (Houston), Tray (Oates), and Garrett (Starkey), Jill (Marois), Mike (Cyphers) and Shawn Young. All of these people that been here since the first iteration of it and is so unbelievably cool. I love it because pole-vaulting is a big family anyway. We’re all homeys, we all know each other, we’ve been to each other’s weddings and stuff like that. To be able to come back year after year and see this thing grow has been amazing. It just warms my heart.”
The Key West Track and Field Club’s mission is to raise money for Key West area high school track and field teams and promote the sport of track and field within the Lower Keys community.
It was a huge success, as Miller summed up the day: “The weather’s always pristine here. It’s gets breezy in the wintertime, but as long as that breeze is on our backs, that’s all you can ask for.”