The Fighting Conch boxers, trainers and coaches stand in the ring before the bouts at the KW PAL Gymnasium. BELOW: Runners start the Sunset 5K and paddlers also begin their event all of which was in conjunction with Hemingway Days.
Racers start the Hemingway Days Sunset 5K.
Paddlers being racing on Saturday, July 22.
The annual paddleboard race took place on Higgs Beach this year.
Aidan Baker races to the finish line in front of Ricky Schwarz.
Just as Papa, being the avid sports fan he was, would have wanted it, the Hemingway Days were filled with sporting events from the annual sunset 5K and paddleboard race to marlin fishing and, one of his favorites, boxing returned to Key West with an amateur card at the KW Pal Gymnasium all on Saturday, July 22, in conjunction in the week worth of festivities that celebrate the author.
During the Hemingway Day Sunset 5K, which starts and finishes at the Southernmost Point, it was Key West resident Nicholas Adams that outraced the pack in 17 minutes and 49 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of second-place finisher Aidan Baker who came in at 18:25.53 just in front of Ricky Schwarz, who was three seconds back. Shelby Nowak won the female category in 19:12.36 topping Kiersten Hathaway, who crossed the finish in 19:29.25.