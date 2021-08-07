It was sort of an upset, but do not say that to the Tune Squad as they upended Island Bred, 67-66, in recent Key West Adult Basketball League action at the Frederick Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
Jamal Qualls had a huge night with 30 points, two from beyond the arc, to power Tune Squad’s W.
Nicholas Mesnard netted 13 with two treys and Ivan Milanovic finished with 11 points. Wherden Charles hit two treys, Esteban Orizi netted five and with a deuce was Milan Calovic.
Saint Pierre Annylus led Island Bred with 17 points, Lamont Woods Jr. netted a trey and five three throws as part of his 16-point game and Gerald Hernandez also canned 16 with two from downtown and two from the charity stripe.
Angelo Guieb netted six with a trey, Tony Roberts also hit from downtown for five and Daryl Lewis Jr. netted four points.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE (GBE) 59,
TUNE SQUAD 52
With four players in double figures, GBE got past Tune Squad. Justin Allen Jr. led the way for GBE with 13 points, Christian Stewart had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 11 points, Mike Dinkins also had 11 points with three steals and Jalen Harper netted 10 points. Tim Lewis was huge on defense with 10 boards, a blocked shot and four steals with three points and Keith Durden netted four points with five rebounds.
Tune Squad’s Jamal Qualls led all scorers with 18 points and he had three steals and four boards, Jan Koranda hit for 17 with three treys. With six each were Wherden Charles and Milan Calovic who had five rebounds, with four points was Avery Bozzetti as Esteban Orizi nabbed three rebounds with a free throw.
SNIPERS 64,
STORM SURGE 46
Julius Hepburn led the Snipers with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists with two treys and two assists, Donjae Valdez netted 14 points, five boards and three assists and Lloyd Price netted a dozen points with four rebounds and a pair of steals. Odelton Page hit two treys as part of his eight, Benjamin Moore Jr. grabbed three boards and three steals with eight points, Scott Jeudy netted five, had five rebounds and five steals as Greg “Curry Bryant” Armstrong canned a field goal.
For Storm Surge, Malik Hunters led all scorers with 20 points, with eight from the free throw line, eight rebounds and three assists. Jonibek Muhsinov canned eight points with three rebounds, also with eight was Roosevelt Joseph with 10 rebounds and Derrick Allen Anderson Jr. netted five.
ISLAND BRED 59,
NOTHIN MAJOR 56
Lamont Woods Jr. had a huge night with 24 points, with 12 from downtown, and he grabbed eight rebounds for Island Bred. Angelo Guieb netted nine, Saint Pierre Annylus grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight, Daryl Lewis Jr. put in seven, nabbed five rebounds and two steals, Gerald Hernandez had three points, four rebounds a steal and Coach Demetrius Roach nailed a three-point shot.
Nothin Major’s Nate Hayes scored 15 points, with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals, Demetrius Johnson netted three treys for his 14 points with five rebounds and four assists. Jalen Matthews and Dequan Gardner scored eight apiece, Kelvin Taylor netted six all from downtown, and with 21 rebounds, two steals and two blocks with two points was Darshaun Carey.
STORM SURGE 61,
GLORY BOYS ELITE 52
Malik Hunter once again was the go-to player with 21 points and on defense he nabbed 10 rebounds and was one steal shy of a triple-double. Jesse Seemiller was good for 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots, Kerv Nelson netted four from beyond the arc, Jonibek Muhsinov was a beast under the board with 13 rebounds, and he netted eight points, Roosevelt Joseph grabbed five rebounds and Helmuth Beteta hit a trey.
GBE’s Mike Dinkins led the way with 16 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds, Tim Lewis had a double-double with 12 rebounds and 11 points, Jalen Harper netted eight with two treys, Keith Durden scored six and nabbed five rebounds, Dominique Flynn had five assists, four points and rebounds each.