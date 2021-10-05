Without even playing last week, top-seeded Floozie Koozie improved its standings in the Key West Coed Softball League, as the race for second place bunched up when LaidBack Charters Key West reeled off a victory against Poke in the Rear and Tropical Movers also picked up a win to bring all three teams even, two games back of the defending champions.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, either Floozie Koozie will extend its lead versus Tropical Movers or the latter will gain a game in the standing when the teams face off at 6:30 p.m., then Poke in the Rear will hope to keep pace when they take on CrossFit Mile Zero at 7:45, with the nightcap featuring Priority Vending, who sit a game back of the second-place pack at 3-3, going against Hogfish, still searching for its first W.
PRIORITY VENDING 11, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 3
Scoring seven unanswered runs in the first two frames, Priority Vending was in control the entire way as Cross Fit managed to touch home in just two at-bats, two of those runs coming in the sixth and final inning.
Getting on with a two-base hit and two base hits, Timmy Davis stocked the box score for Priority Vending, while adding two hits were Kevin Hubert and Courtnie Leaheus. With one each for the victors were Jon Brenner, Tiffany Brenner, Andrew Carmona, Melissa McDarrah and Casey Taylor.
CrossFit Mile Zero’s only extra base hit was a double by Billy Kearins, who also added two singles, while Betty Weir also had a trio of base knocks and with two was Mike Caldwell. John Barlett, Amanda Chacon, Jon Casey, Cassie Ferrela, Micaela Elechko, Andrew Day and Jeff Welsh all singled.
TROPICAL MOVERS 13, CLEARED HOT 2
Stacking up runs in every at-bat, Tropical Movers did not allowed Cleared Hot to score until the sixth, but it was not enough to keep the game from ending early via the 10-run mercy-rule.
Moving the base paths for Tropical, Ken Dispenza had three-base hit and base hit, Ashley Kelley has a two-base hit and two base hits, Luke Teet and Rich Baker both had a two-bagger and one-bagger, while with two base raps was Harold Perez and with one were Brittanie Markle and David LaRochelle.
For Cleared Hot, Nikita Green has three hits, Nikki Shea and Dominick William each had two and with one was Alex Dioncio.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS KW 11, POKE IN THE REAR 6
In a back-and-forth contest, tied at 4 in the fourth, LaidBack Charters scored six unanswered runs and then held Poke in the Rear to just two runs the rest of the way to bring the teams even in the standings.
Every batter in the LaidBack Charters lineup had a base hit, guided by four from Evan Schaffer, who doubled up with a pair of singles and doubles. J.W. Cooke had the other extra base hit for LaidBack Charter with a double and two singles, while Allie Hill and Shannon Kelly both reached safely with three hits. Dante Harper, Tabby Gartermeyer and Eddie Griffiths all singled twice and with one hit has Jamie Cooke.
Keeping Poke in the Rear in the game, Miguel Gonzalez had three hits, while Daniel Garcia powered an inside-the-park home run. Desiree Caldwell contributed two hits, while with one each were Amanda Tufenkjian, Christian Green, Junior Guieb and Bridget Woods.