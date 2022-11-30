Registration for the 42nd annual 7-Mile Bridge Run will not begin for the general public until Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the race that is scheduled for next year on April 1, but accommodations are made for Monroe County students to sign up at a discounted rate, courtesy of Keys Federal Credit Union.
Those interested can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Marathon Runners Club, PO Box 500110, Marathon, FL 33050, and a student registration form will be mailed to them. It must be received back at the U.S. Post Office box no later than Jan. 20.
Early registration for Monroe County residents begins on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 a.m. To qualify, a Monroe County address that matches a photo identification must be used, and there is also a limited amount of entries available for locals who register on that date. Runners must show photo identification when picking up run numbers with the same address used to register participants.
If unsuccessful on Jan. 26, Monroe County residents may also try registering on Jan. 31, once general registration opens at 6 a.m. Still, only 1,500 entries are accepted, and race officials expressed that the field fills very quickly. Registration is online only at http://Runsignup.com, so prior account registration will expedite the process.
The registration fee is $100, unless a Monroe County student, with packet pickup at Faro Blanco on Friday, March 31, until 8 p.m.
According to race officials, plans are to run again from west to east along the 6.79-mile span that joins the Middle and Lower Keys.