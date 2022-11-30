Registration for the 42nd annual 7-Mile Bridge Run will not begin for the general public until Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the race that is scheduled for next year on April 1, but accommodations are made for Monroe County students to sign up at a discounted rate, courtesy of Keys Federal Credit Union.

Those interested can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Marathon Runners Club, PO Box 500110, Marathon, FL 33050, and a student registration form will be mailed to them. It must be received back at the U.S. Post Office box no later than Jan. 20.