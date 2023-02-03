After months of training, it was time for the Bone Island Swim Team see how much progress they have made during an intrasquad meet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center.
“It is a great way to see where they are in the pool and to look at where we need to improve and a chance for the swimmers to race,” said Bosco, who had 23 swimmers, from 7 to 12 years old, who were racing to set personal times during the meet.
Georgia Houze, Klaara Hereijger, Owen Di Renzo and Amelia Korzen all set the pace in their age classes for each of the four strokes, Korzen finishing the 50 freestyle in 33.41, the backstroke in 42.84, 50-yard breaststroke in 42.78 and 50-butterfly in 42.18; Houze did her 50-yard freestyle in 41.16 to win the 10-11 year old group, as well as 47.21 in the backstroke, 51.18 in the breaststroke and 52.44 in the butterfly; and Hereijger won the girls 9 and under class clocking a 24.10 in the 25-freestyle, 30.28 in the backstroke, 37.69 in the butterfly; Di Renzo was first in the 25-yard backstroke in 25.50, won the 25-yard breaststroke in 32.25 and the 25-yard butterfly in 29.75.
Kole Stullken actually beat Di Renzo in the freestyle in 20.86 seconds, as did Oliver Gonzalez in 22.75, while Renee Foster (39.44 seconds), Isla Hankins (45.97) and Emilee Johnson (46.10) all bested Hereijger in the breaststroke.
Other top times of the day included, in the 9-and-younger category, Renee Foster with a 28.19 in the 25-freestyle and a 38.78 in the breaststroke. Ryleigh Cooke won her breaststroke heat with a 41.56 and was second in the class in the butterfly in 48.96. Isla Hankins was second in the class in the backstroke in 44.28.
In the girls 9-10 year old class, Natalie Fazekasova was second in the 50-freestyle in 41.63, 50-backstroke in 58.63, 50-breaststroke in 56.22 and butterfly. For the older girls, Taylor Thomason was second in the backstroke in 44.72, Arrow May was second in the breaststroke in 48.90 as well as in the butterfly in 43.03. Also in the water for the girls were, Sarah Johnson, Match May, Karis Dryer and Kenzie Cooke.
On the boys side, Mason Lark won the 50 free for the 10-year-old boys in 35.72 ahead of Leif Eggelson, Burke Morris was the lone 12-year old boys in the event, while for the boys 10-and-young class, Levi Johnson was second in the breaststroke in 33.72, Oliver Gonzalez was third in 36.10, Henry Schnapp was next in 39.99, followed by Kaiden Whitehead and Kole Stullken, which was the same way they finished in the butterfly.
The Bone Island Swim Team is open for enrollment. For information, call Bosco, CFK’s Aquatic Program Director, at 305-809-3562.