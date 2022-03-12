It was a good day for the DRN Moving Red Wings with a pair of 11-and-under victories on Saturday, Mar. 5 in Southernmost Hockey Club play.
Red Wings’ Avery Miller drilled the nets for five goals in the opener and Jad DeForrest scored four times in games number two at the Southernmost Hockey Club.
11-AND-UNDER
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 6,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 2
The Lightning took a 1-0 first-period advantage on a goal by Lukas Zelezny with an assist by Emma Anton. But they would not score again until 5:08 in the third while the Red Wings soared to a pair in the second and exploded for four in the third.
Two of Miller’s goals were assisted by Payton Melnyk and one from David Gordillo Verra. Kobe Greene scored a goal with 2:18 left in the third with Jad DeForrest on the assist.
Down 4-1, the Lightning got a little closer on a goal from Aidan Trujillo.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 7,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 1
The Red Wings amassed a 7-0 lead before the Cudas could get a bite of the net.
Jad DeForrest powered the puck between the pipes four times, Kobe Greene netted a pair as David Gordillo Vera added one more. DeForrest had two assists and with one each were William Soto and Vivi Kenna.
With 5:12 left in the third, Barracudas’ Katalina Lopez netted the puck.
18-AND-UNDER
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 6, GSCC GENERALS 5
Hurricanes’ Robert Beras-Natera racked up a hat trick and two assists, James Koester netted a pair of pucks as Roan Milelli ripped the back of the net for a goal. Koester and Milelli each had an assist.
The Generals kept it close but could not pull off the W. James Wrazen reeled off four goals, brother Marcus Wrazen added one as did Dave Pluviose.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 2,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTOINS EAGLES 2
The Surge held a 1-0 ad until late in the second on a goal by Alejandro Vega-Borrero off an assist from Jakub Krytinar. With 2 minutes left in the second, Eagles’ Archie White planted the puck with the assist from Sawyer Hill to tie the match.
Early in the third, Filip Hrabec scored for the Eagles to go ahead, 2-1, but at the 5:30 mark Vega-Borrero knotted the match.
8-AND-UNDER
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 8, ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 2
Burners’ Kane Kocis, Zebediah Ewing-Fisher and Matthew Paidosh ripped the nets for two goals apiece and Tyler Manzanarez added one.
For the Sharks, Adele Ruzickova cracked the net for a goal.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 4,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3
Heroes Nicholas Pavliashvill cooked up all four goals in the victory.
For the Wahoos, Victoria Kaczka opened the scoring and with a pair of goals was Avelin Bires.