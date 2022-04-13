The DRN Moving Red Wings scored a pair of wins over the past weekend in Southernmost Hockey Club action.
Jad DeForrest scored eight goals, four in each game for the Red Wings.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 2,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 1
The Eagles took an early lead on a goal by Sawyer Hill with 1:55 left in the opening period, which held until late in the third period.
The Surge knotted the game at 1 to start the third on a goal by Alejandro Vega-Borrero at the 14:55 mark.
With 1:55 left in the match, Jakub Krytinar scored the go-ahead goal.
11-AND-UNDER
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 9,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 6
Red Wings Jad DeForrest racked up four goals and assisted on a goal by Kobe Greene. David Gordillo Vera netted a hat trick as Avery Miller put in a second-period goal.
Lightning’s Aidan Trujillo reeled off four goals, Lukas Zelezny put the puck between the pipes and assisted on a goal and with 31 second left Levi Rosen scored on an assist from Cate Koester. Ella Way had a pair of assists.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 6,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 5
The game was tied at 5 with 10 seconds remaining when Kobe Green netted the game-winner. Once again, Jad DeForrest was the go-to scoring machine with four goals and assisted on the final goal. Payton Melnyk added a goal in the second period.
Gabriella Lopez scored the Barracudas first four goals and at 5:09 in the third Jayden Floristal tied the game. Wyatt Grizzle-Manning, Luke Hughes and Floristal each had an assist.
18-AND-UNDER
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 6,
GSCC GENERALS 3
The Hurricanes racked up a 4-0 first-period advantage before the Generals could get on the scoreboard.
James Koester drilled the nets for a hat trick and assisted on a goal, with two goals and two assists was Roan Milelli, Alejandro Vega-Borrero netted a goal and assisted on one, as Colbin Hill assisted on a pair.
Generals’ Wesley Farrer netted all three of the team’s goal as Atticus White, Robert Beras-Natera and Jackson Way each assisted on a goal.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 4,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 1
The Burners tied the game at 1 at 7:21 in the first on a goal by Kane Kocis, but the Sharks took a bite out of their offense and snuffed out the Burners the rest of the way.
Sharks’ Matias netted a pair of goals and with a goal each was Tobias Pavelek and Matthew Steer. With assists were Adele Ruziicka and Steer.
6-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 11,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 1
Avelin Bires and Ella Gurecky each racked up a hat trick, with two goals each were Marco Horak and Ella Gurecky, as Lucas Raszka and Noah Latal each powered the puck between the pipes.
For the Heroes, Nicholas Pavliashvilli scored with 2:14 left in the second period.