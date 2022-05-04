It was a sweep for the DRN Moving Red Wings on Saturday, April 30, in Southernmost Hockey Club action.
From start to finish, it was a very convincing win for the Red Wings over the Bascom Grooms Barracudas in the first 11-and-Under playoff game of the postseason.
In the second game, the Red Wings topped Check Electric Lighting in a non-playoff match.
Playoffs continue on Saturday, May 7, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink on Bertha Street. The Barracudas will try their luck against the Lightning as one team has to win. That game is slated for 9 a.m.
In the two matches, Red Wings goalie David Kaczka allowed just one goal.
11-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 13,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 0
The stuffed barracuda never saw the deck as it stayed perched on the team goal. Red Wings goalie David Kaczka shut out the Barracudas and had plenty of offensive firepower.
Kobe Greene skated to five goals as Jad DeForrest and David Gordillo Vera each had a hat trick. Avery Miller and Vivi Kenna were all over the court, each supplying a pair of assists and scored one goal each. DeForrest, Gordillo Vera each had two assists and with one was Pierce Jenkins.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 5,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTING 1
After David Gordillo Vera netted the opening goal at the 8:58 mark, teammate Avery Miller reeled off four goals and had one assist.
Down 4-1, Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny scored with 6:05 left in the third. With 20 second left, Miller got the final goals.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 4,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 3
The Eagles got off to a good start with a 2-1 advantage and went up 3-2 with 8:35 remaining in the second, all off the stick of Jackson way. The Surge’s Kiernan Smith kept the team in the game with a pair of second-period goals. With 1:12 remaining in the second, Avery Miller tied the game; at the 3:20 mark in the third, Kyan Gladwell netted the game-winner on an assist by Miller.
18-AND-UNDER
GSCC GENERALS 5,
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 3
Things got a little chippy with seven penalty calls for various infractions from tripping, hooking and punching but they all shook hands at the end of the match.
The Generals’ Atticus White opened the scoring on a goal with James Wrazen on the assist. On the first of two goals, James Koester tied the game at 1:49 left in the first. Marcus and James Wrazen each scored a second-period goal for a 3-1 lead going into the final period. The Hurricanes came within a goal on Koester’s second, but a minute later, James Wrazen put the Generals up 4-2. At the 6:17 mark, Felice Carone netted a goal for the Hurricanes for a 4-3 match but Jackson Way added a little insurance with a goal with 1:06 remaining.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 4,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 1
The game was tied at 1 after the first. The Sharks’ Adele Ruzickova scored at the 7:50 mark on an assist by Adam Awan and with 1:11 remaining, Gavin Zeid scored.
After that, the Sharks’ Matthew Steer put the puck between the pipes at 10:54 in the second, as Awan racked up a goal in the second and third periods.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 6,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 0
Heroes’ Nicholas Pavliashvill led the team with five goals and Silva Parker added one goal. With one assist was Jack Nicklaus.