It was another high-scoring, action-packed week at the Southernmost Hockey Rink as four different leagues were in action, from ages 8 to 18, with the Red Wings, Wahoos, Lightning, Penguins and Surge all coming out victorious.
UNDER-10
DRN MOVING INC RED WINGS 9,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 7
Despite DRN Moving building a five-goal lead through the first two periods, Bascom Grooms nearly came all the way back by scoring four goals in the final five minutes, including three of Ryder Almeda’s four in the game, but it was not quite enough for the Barracudas as the Red Wings held on for the victory.
Six different Red Wings players scored in the victory including a hat trick by Lukas Zelezny, who got his first with 3:17 left in the first period. Aidan Trujillo opened the scoring just four minutes in the game and in the second Michelle Nedbal, Zelezny and Kobe Green all contributed to the General’s lead before the Barracudas began their comeback attempt, by scoing six goals in the third period.
Alemda scored his first with 2:53 remaining in the second, to make it a 5-1 difference entering the final period, when the teams traded the next four goals back and forth. Nedbal turned in the first for the Red Winds with 14:26 remaining, Sebastian Davis followed for the Barracudas at 10:40, Zelezny completed his hat trick with 10:12 showing, with 9:04 left Alemda got back on the board, Armanda Berzins responded at the 8:08 mark for the Red Wings, and teammate Roman Lepowski closed out DRN Moving’s scoring at 4:22 to put his team in front 9-4.
During the first two minutes, the Barracudas closed that lead to just two as Davis scoed once and Almeda twice before time ran out on their rally.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 10,
DRN MOVING INC RED WINGS 5
Deep Blue nearly had this game put away in the first period with four goals, two each by Luke Hughes and Gabrella Lopez and a trio of assists by Sawyer Hill, as they would match DRN Moving the rest of the way to the win.
After Hughes and Lopez put their squad in front by four, Aiden Trujullio was about to cut into the lead just before the first break.
That would be as close as the Barracudas would come as the Wahoos outscore them 3-1 in the second. Davis Gordilla Vera, assisted by Hughes, Hill and Emma Watson, assietd by Hill and Lopez, put the puck past the keeper for the Wahoos, while Ryder Alemda scored the lone goal for the Red Wings in the second.
The teams would split the third-period action, two more scores by Hughes, to bring him to four in the game, and one by Ella Way for Deep Blue and one each for Alemda, his second, Trujillo, also his second assisted by Michelle Nedal, and Armands Berzins.
UNDER-14
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 7,
HIGGINS LAWS HAMMERHEADS 5
Despite taking the early advantage behind a trio of first-period scores, Higgins Law would not be able to hold off the surge of Keys Imaging, who scored four third-period goals to triumph.
Wesley Farrer, Thomas Horvath out the Hammerheads out in front in the first but Archie White cut the lead in half by scoring with 1:41 left in the first only to have Garry Allen sneak in a score with half a second of the clock to a make it a 3-1 difference after the first.
It was all even by the conclusion of the second period, as Robert Beras-Natera, Kieran Smith and Jackson Way, the second two assisted by Beras-Natera, racked up goals for the Surge to take the lead, this time with Allen’s goal just before the buzzer tying the score at 4.
Keys Imaging dominated the scoring in the third to complete the comeback. Way and Beras-Natera connected again to start the fourth-period onslaught followed by another assist by Beras-Natera this time to Flip Hrabec. The Hammerheads would score once more, by Farrer assisted by Dominic Novotny, but Beras-Natera and White both increased the lead for the Surge with goals, the final coming with 13 seconds remaining, to secure the victory.
UNDER-18
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 9,
GSCC GENERALS 3
Rippling the back of the net three times in each period Check Electric was able to triple up GSCC led by Roahn Alwani’s hat trick, while Pavel Ivan, Luke Klettheimer and Austin Stotts each netted two apiece for the victory.
That began in the first when Ivan starter the scoring on an assist from Stotts, while Alwani scored his first two unassisted.
The Lightnings would actually go ahead by six goals when Alwani finished his track just seconds in the second period, then Klettheimer was set up by Ivan and Stotts added his own with nearly three minutes left in the period.
Adrian Mira, set up by James Wrazen, would get the Generals on the board with 2:15 still showing in the second-period clock, but goals from Ivan, Klettheimer and Stotts would extend the lead to a game-high eight before Wrazen put two scores away for GSCC in the final two minutes of play.
UNDER-7
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 2,
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 1
It took a bit for the scores to come, but when they did it was Total Temperature Control who was able to do just enough to pull out the one-goal win against Miami Subs Grill.
The Penguins scored two, by Marco Hornak and Adam Awan, to go in front late, which turned out to be enough as Tristan Fernandez, netted the lone goal for the Heroes.