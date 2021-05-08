After four months of action, the regular season ended on Thursday night for the Key West Little Conch Baseball League.
Playoffs are slated for next week at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
In the 10-and-Under Division, Island Dogs took a 9-7 victory over Eden House on Thursday to determine the No. 1 seed.
Postseason matches will be played on Monday and Wednesday, and finals are set for Thursday, if necessary, in all four divisions.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 18,
IBERIA BANK 10
Certified Appliance Repair pelted Iberia Bank with 19 hits and scored runs every inning.
Caden Pichardo doubled three times and singled to plate two runs, Teak Guyet hammered a pair of doubles and a base hit, Noah Mercer and Jackson Bernhard (three RBI) both doubled and singled twice, Joel Rodriguez hit a two-bagger and base hit, Ty Hill singled home a pair of runs, Shane Lavallee tripled and with a base hit were Cole Jackson and Jake Ferguson.
The bankers’ Kasey Kasper went yard and singled two times to drive in three runs, Jace Rossi and David Demeza each hit a two-bagger, Paul Cassidy nailed a two-run single and with a base hit was Brailin Peralta, Gus Alfonso and Isaac Martinez.
HURRICANE HOLE 15,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 5
Starting pitcher Vinny Moline struck out 15 batters en route to a win. Moline also had a good night at the plate with a pair of doubles for two RBI. Tristin Weech cracked a pair of doubles and singled to plate three runs, Patrick Curry drove in two runs on two hits, Leandro Batista singled home two runners, Jack Mattheessen tripled and with singles were Dylan Bembark, Alec Rocha and Collin Christie.
Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland tripled and singled for three RBI, Mike Leon doubled and Gionni Fernandez added a base knock.
Holland and Fernandez had five strikeouts each to split the pitching duties.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 23,
HURRICANE HOLE 13
Undaunted by their competitors, Certified Appliance Repair drilled Hurricane Hole for 19 hits en route the big win.
Caden Pichardo and Joel Rodriguez each doubled and singled twice for five RBI apiece, Noah Mercer also nailed a two-bagger and two base hits to plate a pair, Shane Lavallee thumped a three-base hit and base hit, Cole Jackson drove in three runs on two hits, Ty Hill (2 RBI) and Jackson Bernhard each singled two times, Teak Guyet singled home two runs and with a base hit was Isaac Roman.
Jack Mattheessen led Hurricane Hole with a home run and triple to plate four runs, Patrick Curry singled twice, leadoff batter Tristan Weech doubled home a pair of runs, Leandro Batista doubled and Vinny Moline singled.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 8,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 3
Coca-Cola came from behind to take the victory with five in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Jack Niles hammered a pair of base hits, Chace Gaertner doubled home two runs, Shay Boa hammered a two-run single and with a base hit was Reef Guyet and Steele Gomez,
Boa hurled the first five frames, fanned five and Guyet shut down the sides in the final frame with three Ks.
Xavier Perez led Conch-Crete Pumping with a pair of singles as Jason Stubblefield, Carter Wirth and Roger Barralaga had his first base hit of the season.
In two innings of mid relief, Stubblefield stuck out five batters.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
PAPA TONY’S 1
Nelson Ong hammered a pair of doubles and singled, Jack Chapman cracked three base hits, Roman Garcia crushed a three-run home run and Trent Thomas singled.
Starting pitcher Calvin Mercer sat seven batters on Ks and Thomas added two more strikeouts in relief.
Papa Tony’s Kade Maltz, Auggy Davila, Curren Nicolay and James Simmons each had a base hit.
10-AND-UNDER
TAVERN N TOWN 8,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 5
Bryce Barth ripped a pair of doubles and singled, Sawyer Hill drove in two runs on two hits, Calvin Lee singled twice and Daniel Morales added a base hit.
Over the first two frames, Daryn Demeza allowed a run via two walks and he stuck out two as Hill added three Ks in middle relief.
Reel Easy Charters’ Jayce Fernandez homered and doubled, William Wickers hoisted two singles, James Carey smacked a two-run double as Logan Rains hit an RBI single.
EDEN HOUSE 13,
ISLAND DOGS 1
The pitching duo of Kaine Dickerson and Nico Prokurat gave up one hit each and combined to fan nine to shut down Island Dogs.
Dickerson tripled, doubled and singled for three RBI, Prokurat plated four runs via a two-base hit and two base hits, Mason Waldner cracked three base hits, Logan Otto plated two runs on two hits and with a base hit was Abel Smith, Ryder Almeda and Easton Gunnells.
Island Dogs’ Tyrone Cervantes and Leo Thibault each singled to break up the no-hit bid.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 9,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 1
Key Plaza Creperie scored five in the top of the second to run away with the victory over the top team.
Nico Griffiths hammered a two-base hit and two singles, Roman Lepowski drilled a pair of singles, Trevor Wynn doubled twice for two RBI and with a base hit was Christian Barrows, Karmelo Santana, Barrett Nelson and Aden St. Roman.
On the hill, starter Arias Lopez and Lepowski did not allow a run over the first two innings as they fanned two each.
The fire crew’s Jimmy McCain doubled and singled, Justin Osborne cracked a two-bagger, Marcel Major singled two times as Jax Mendez, Kristofer Barroso and Luke Barroso each added a base hit.
Over the first three frames, Osborne struck out eight but allowed eight runs on four hits and three walks.
MOOSE 10,
TOPPINO’S 3
Tirsolino Paulino thumped a three-base hit and doubled for two RBI, Jacob Rodriguez nailed a two-bagger and two singles for two RBI, Khai Mellies blasted two doubles to plate two runs and Armands Berzins slapped a pair of base hits.
In three innings of relief, Gavin Teal struck out eight.
Toppino’s Landon Caraballo tripled and nailed a double, leadoff hitter Anthony Cabrera ripped a two-base hit and base hit, Michael Lesser doubled and Charley Bentley, Ryan Martinez and Lincoln Perez all singled.