The playoffs seedings are now set for the Key West Coed Softball League with the conclusion of the regular season last week, which included Floozie Koozie finishing off a undefeated campaign with a victory against Tropical Movers — which also comes with a first-round bye — and now the single-elimination bracket play will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
In quarterfinal play, LaidBack Charters Key West, which held onto the second seed despite a loss to Priority Vending in the season finale, will take on CrossFit Mile Zero at 6:45 p.m. The win for Priority did not help them move up the standings, as they will fill the No. 6 slot taking on No. 3 Poke in the Rear at 7:45 p.m., and in the night cap it will be No. 5 Cleared Hot battling against No. 4 Tropical Movers.
PRIORITY VENDING 17, LAIDBACK CHARTERS KW 11 (8 INNINGS)
Despite building up a seven-run advantage through the first four frames, LaidBack Charters Key West began to relax a bit too much as Priority Vending went on a 8-2 rally across the next two innings before the game went into extras. In the eighth, Priority would put up six runs and hold LaidBack to claim the win, but in the end it did not make a difference in the final standings.
Leading the comeback for Priority Vending was Tim Davis with a triple and two singles, while Alexandra Rodriguez had four hits and with three each were Courtney Leaheus and Kevin Hubert.
Jocelyn Ashe doubled and singled in the winning effort, as Tiffany Brenner and Marlon Manressa both had two hits.
With four hits, including a doubled, Pablo Noguera guided the way for LaidBack Charters Key West, while also with a double as part of his three hits was Clinton Storr. Also with a trio of base knocks were Allie Hill and Tabby Gartenmayer, Lisa Sacco and J.W. Cooke each singled twice and Eddie Griffiths had one.
CLEARED HOT 11, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 10 (8 Innings)
A seven-run outburst by Cleared Hot in the bottom of the fifth inning brought the game back even at 10, which is the way it stayed until extra innings when CrossFit Mile Zero was held scoreless and then relinquished the game-winner.
Despite earning the victory, to remain in the fifth-seed, Cleared Hot was outhit, 17-11, and did not have any go for extra bases.
Three of the hits for Cleared Hot came off the bat Christopher O’Conner, while Alex Dioncio added two and with one each were Nitka Green, Cody Moore, Nikki Shea and Dominick William.
The lone extra base hit in the game was by Mile Zero’s Kelli Niles, who was 4-for-4, working out two hits apiece were Keith Ross, Joey Brissette, Mike Caldwell and Amanda Chacon and with one were Mike Barlett, Taylor Sanderson and Betty Weir.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 13, TROPICAL MOVERS 9
Scoring in every at-bat, Floozie Koozie completed the perfect regular season but not without a challenge from Tropical Movers, who were down by just two runs entering the sixth, but could not close that final gap.
Every batter in the Floozie line up had a hit, powered by three hits from Janessa Barrios, which included a triple. Jewls Castillo also had three hits, as did Sam Sanchez, two of which were doubles, while with two hits each were Debbie Arencibia, Dexter Butler, Joal Rivero and Lauren Wells. Rounding out the hit parade were Paul Sanchez and Joe Stickney with singles.
For Tropical Movers, Luke Teet, with a double, and Rae Sleith both had three hits, Mike Van Dam doubled and singled, while also with two hits was Olivia Newbold. Packing up singles were Ken Dispenza, David LaRochelle and Henrik Olsson.