By the time this is published, there will be just two more games in the regular season of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League. Two were contested on Thursday, April 28, and the final two games are slated for Monday, May 2, at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
Playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 3, with A Division games. At 5:45 p.m., the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds play, and in the 7:30 p.m. matchup, the No. 4 and No. 5 teams take the diamond.
On Wednesday, May 4, the No. 2 seed and winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 play at 5:45, and the top seed will face the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seed game.
Championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
The B Division playoffs start on Thursday, May 4. At 5:45, the No. 1 and No. 4 teams take the field, and at 7:15, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds finish off the semifinals.
The title game is slated for 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
A DIVISION
FURY 21,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 6
It was tied at 2 after one, but Fury motored up for seven in the second and six more in the third. Fury leadoff batter Althea Olsen doubled twice and singled two times to plate five runs, Gianna Felini drove in five on a pair of triples and base hit. Callie Griffiths thumped a three-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Rylee Petty singled home three and with base hits were Genesis Rocha, Kaleaya Cervantes, Janis Olsen and Callie McCain.
Althea Olsen went the first four in the circle, allowed three runs on three hits and three walks and fanned four. Janis Olsen hurled the final frame with two Ks.
Arnold’s Allison Smith, Lucy Katz and Zaria Watson (4 RBI) each doubled and Cat Van Staden singled.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 6
Tied at 6 in the bottom of the fourth, pinch-hitter Kai Malagon nailed a walk-off single for the game-winner.
Ramona’s Charlie Lopez singled home a run and with a base hit were Maicey Malgrat and Jalyn Barreto.
Ryleigh Harnish got the win in the circle with eight strikeouts.
Arnold’s Lucy Katz doubled two times to plate four runs, Allison Smith ripped a pair of base hits, Zaria Watson doubled home a run, Rhyanna Rispoli snagged a run-scoring single as Cat Van Staden and Shania Butler both added a base hit.
Katz took the loss, gave up three runs on four hits and a walk.
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 10,
FURY 5
Tied at 5 in the bottom of the fourth when Shylo Sanchez nailed a two-run single as part of Hook’s five-run rally. Lilee Gage tripled and singled, Maicee Gage racked up two singles as Arianna Garcia, Addison Means (2 RBI) and Pilar Rivera each had a base hit.
In the circle, Lilee Gage gave up five runs on a hit and five bases on balls, and in the final two, Garcia blanked Fury with just a hit.
Fury’s Kaleya Cervantes singled home two runs as Alyssia McCain added a base hit.
Starting pitcher Althea Olsen yielded nine runs via six hits and seven walks and Janis Olsen held it down to a run on two hits in the final frame.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 13,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12
2 Oceans Digital built a 13-3 advantage in the top of three, but had to throttle FKE’s seven-run rally in the fourth to salvage the upset victory.
Zoe Barras went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, lefties Charley Bracher and Emma White both doubled and singled for two RBI apiece, Eva Norwood singled two times, Ava Artigue and Mary Ellen Searcy each slugged a double as Lillian Mayer and Tiara Sanford both singled.
Mayer started in the circle, allowed five runs on seven hits with just two walks for the win.
FKE’s Chloe Kongos and Kaleaya Dickerson each thumped a three-base hit and base hit for three RBI each, Aubrey Noya doubled home three, Vivienne Lepowski and Emilee Rodriguez each hit a run-scoring single as Aliyah Arencibia and Arianna Anderson both singled.
Dickerson started in the circle, allowed seven runs on 10 hits and fanned eight as Kongos yielded six runs via four hits and two walks.
FURY 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
Fury’s Gianna Felini doubled and singled for three RBI, Genesis Rocha slapped a pair of base hits as Althea Olsen and Janis Olsen each singled.
Over the first three, Althea Olsen gave up a hit and two walks with four Ks but blanked Arnold’s.
Arnold’s Allison Smith and Zaria Watson each singled home a run, as Cat Van Staden and Ava Estevez each singled.
B DIVISION
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 11,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 10
Tied at 10 at the end of regulation time, the game went into a tie-breaker and the Firefighters got the winning run in the bottom of the third on a walk-off walk.
Alice Garcia hammered a two-run single as the Firefighters took advantage of 16 bases on balls.
In the circle for the Firefighters, Maia Parrilla allowed five runs on seven walks with two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning as Jaelyn Estevez finished off the game with five runs on three hits and just a walk.
Imjuscuttin’s Ruby Perdomo Perez doubled home two runs, Francesca Felini singled home two and with a base hit was Liana Brown.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 10,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 8
Niles sped ahead 4-1 in the first and never looked in the rearview mirror. Kirra Ferrell singled home a run for Niles’ lone hit with 12 walks issued to their offense.
Starter Kai Malagon yielded six runs on four hits as Sofia Niles was good for three Ks in the final frame.
For IMJUSCUTTIN, Liana Brown tripled home a run, Emily Davila hit a run-scoring double as Liana Lopez and Arianna Blanco both singled.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 11,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 10
The game was tied at 10 when Niles got the winning run in the bottom of the third. Kirra Ferrell and Kai Malagon each hit a three-run triple as Melani Esquivel singled home two runs.
In an inning of relief, Malagon yielded three runs on four walks and no hits with three strikeouts for the win.
Firefighters’ Alice Garcia was 2-for-2 with two RBI from the leadoff spot and in her first game back after being out for most of the season, Shyira Walker crushed a two-run single.
In the circle, starter Maia Parrilla allowed six runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts and Garcia let up seven runs on a hit and four walks.