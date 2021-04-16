With the regular season of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League coming to a close this, playoffs begin on Monday for the A and B division teams.
The B Division is set with Florida Keys Electric the top seed. They will play No. 4-seed Niles Sales & Service at 5:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, Key West Firefighters, the third seed, will take on second-place Howe Orthodontics, also at 5:45 p.m.
A couple of games have to be played out in the A Division to determine if Two Oceans Digital or Arnold’s Towing will be the No. 1 seed.
The first A league game is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the No. 4 and No. 1 seed in action.
On Thursday also at 6:30 p.m. the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds will square off.
The championship games are slated for Saturday. At noon, the B Division title match is set, and the A Division championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m.
All games are played at Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
A DIVISION
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 22,
FURY 13
When Lagerheads win, they win big. They scored nine in the first and 10 more in the second to run away with the victory.
Shylo Sanchez went 3-for-3 with triple and two-bagger to plate four runs, Monica Bueno also had three hits with two RBI. Jocelyn Bochette nailed a two-base hit and base hit to drive in two, Tavyn Gage singled twice, Rhyanna Rispoli doubled home three runs, Maicee Gage singled home three, Lilee Gage hit a two-run single and with a base hit was Addison Means, Alina Perez and Shariana Monsalve.
Starter Tavyn Gage got the win and had a little help from Means and little sis Lilee Gage.
For Fury, Anastasha Boose was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Vera Rodger went yard and nailed a two-base hit to plate four runs, and Luisa Cabrera tripled and doubled as Lillian Mayer singled home a run.
In the circle, Boose took the loss with 12 runs on 11 hits as Mayer allowed 10 more of the runs.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 7,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 5
Another close battle between the top two A Division squads. Allison Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, Catherine Van Staden tripled home three runs and with a single were Gianna Felini, Audrey Smith, Mary Ellen Searcy and Sophia Powell.
In relief, Allison Smith got the win to help out starter Althea Olsen as the duo allowed just two base hits.
Two Oceans Digital’s Alexa Condella hit a two-run single and Charlie Lopez added a base hit.
Ryleigh Harnish absorbed the loss with six runs on six hits, two walks and she fanned three. Mila Graves allowed a run on two hits.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 7,
FURY 4
The pitching duo of starter Althea Olsen and Brianna Brenner gave up just two hits and two walks as Brenner fanned seven over the final three frames.
Brenner singled twice, Janis Olsen hit a three-run single as Allison Smith, Althea Olsen and Kaleya Cervantes had a base hit.
Anastasha Boose had both hits for Fury as Vera Rodger had the RBI.
Over three innings, Boose fanned five.
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 5,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 2
Nina Manresa drilled a run-scoring double as Julene Vega and Alexa Condella each had a base hit.
In the circle, Mile Graves stuck out six, walked none and allowed two runs on three hits. Ryleigh Harnish surrendered a hit and walk with one K in relief.
Lagerheads’ Kayla Ramirez thumped a three-bagger, Shylo Sanchez and Jocelyn Bochette each doubled and Maicee Gage added a hit.
Over the final three frames of relief, Tavyn Gage was perfect, no runs, hits or walks and she struck out five.
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 8,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 4
Lagerheads pulled away with six in the second to take their second win in a week and improve to 5-12 on the season.
Tavyn Gage tripled and doubled for three RBI, Shylo Sanchez thumped a three-bagger, Addison Means singled home two runs and with a base hit were Maicee Gage and Rhyanna Rispoli.
In the circle, relief pitcher Addison Means got the win. Over the final three and a third innings, Means scattered four hits walked two with just one run scored and she struck out five.
Arnold’s Althea Olsen hammered a pair of base hits, Allison Smith tripled as Catherine Van Staden and Mary Ellen Searcy both singled.
Althea Olsen took the loss with six runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning.
B DIVISION
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 7,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 4
Both teams put up runs on the board in the third inning, but Howe added two in the fourth for the difference.
Lucy Katz hurled the first three frames, allowed just one hit with no runs or walk and she sat nine on Ks for the win.
With the bat, Katz singled home two runs; Vivienne Lepowski nailed a run-scoring single.
Firefighters’ Aliyah Arencibia singled home a pair of runs and Aaliyah McLeod hit an RBI single.
In the circle, McLeod went two, walked four and gave up a hit but no runs with two strikeouts. Middle relief, Mia Waldner gave up five runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 6
Chloe Kongos powered FKE with a triple and singled to plate four runs as Kaleaya Dickerson and Angie Bringle both singled.
Dickerson took the win in the circle with six strikeouts.
Niles’ leadoff batter Arianna Garcia doubled and Evaline Zanetti and Hailey Ross each singled home two runs.
Garcia absorbed the loss with nine of the runs on four hits and five walks.
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 11,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 4
Five runs in the first and five in the third capped the win for Howe.
Eva Norwood doubled home a run, Lucy Katz and Callie Griffiths each smacked a two-run single and Kailee Malagon singled.
Over the first three frames, Katz allowed two runs via three walks with six Ks and Griffiths issued two runs on a hit.
Niles’ Kaylee Williams had the lone hit a run-scoring single.
Losing pitcher Evaline Zanetti surrendered six runs and Arianna Garcia gave up five in relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 11,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 1
The only hit for FKE was a grand slam home run by Kaleaya Dickerson while they rode 11 walks by Firefighters pitching.
In the circle, Dickerson stuck out six and allowed a hit and run. Carley Hernandorena shutout the fire crew over an inning with two strikeouts.
Aaliyah McLeod hit a run-scoring base hit for the lone Firefighters’ run.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 11,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 10
The game was tied at 10 with Niles batting in the bottom of the third when Olivia Wiggins drew a walk-off walk to score the winning run.
Niles’ Evaline Zanetti and Hailey Ross each singled home two runs and Kaylee Williams nailed an RBI single.
For the fire crew, Aaliyah McLeod doubled home two runs and Callie McCain singled.