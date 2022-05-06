The regular season of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League ended on Monday, May 1, with an A Division game. The B Division game between Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling and Key West Firefighters was a forfeit win for the Firefighters for a solid spot in third place.
Playoffs began for the A division on Tuesday, May 3, and continued the semifinals on Wednesday, May 4. The B division semifinals were slated for Thursday, May 5. Championship games will be played Friday, May 6.
A DIVISION
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 10,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 9
The game was tied at 8 in the top of the sixth. Ramona’s Jalynn Barreto ripped a run-scoring single and the defense held off 2 Oceans’ rally to preserve the win.
Charlie Lopez and Kai Malagon singled two times apiece to lead Ramona’s at the plate. Kaylee Williams singled home a pair of runners, Carley Hernandorena slapped a run-scoring single and Ryleigh Harnish added a base hit.
Despite giving up 10 hits and six runs, Harnish got the win with seven Ks.
Lillian Mayer doubled and singled twice, Eva Norwood (2 RBI), Mary Ellen Searcy and Zoe Barras (2 RBI) each had a pair of hits, Maya Miller hammered a run-scoring double as Charley Bracher and Emma White both singled for 2 Oceans Digital.
Mayer pitched four and two-thirds of an inning, allowed six runs on seven hits, two walks and fanned eight.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 6
FKE never trailed in the final game of the season. Aaliyah McLeod drove in four runs on two hits and leadoff batter Vivienne Lepowski doubled.
Brianna Brenner got the start in the circle, struck out seven, walked two, gave up three hits.
Captain Hook’s leadoff batter Maicee Gage doubled and singled, Arianna Garcia singled home three runs, Lilee Gage hammered a two-base hit as Addison Means and Katelyn Sambrana both cracked a base hit. Lilee Gage started in the circle, allowed three runs on five walks and Means issued seven runs via three hits and walked five with four Ks.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD (3) & STERLING 8,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 4
Imjuscuttin took off to a 4-2 advantage in the first, but Spottswood (3) & Sterling added five in the second and one more in the third.
Mia Perez slugged a pair of base hits and Janessa Delgado ripped an RBI single for SSS&S.
In the circle, Sierra Sterling allowed the four runs — two unearned — with seven strikeouts with no hits. In relief, Ava Wirth walked a batter and sat two on Ks, also no hits.
Imjuscuttin starting pitcher Jilany Rodriguez allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over one and Francesca Felini gave up five on seven walks.