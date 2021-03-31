From starting out unbeaten through its first six games, to claiming first place in the regular season and entering Saturday’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed, Rodriguez Cigars has been in control of the Key West Men’s Softball League from start to finish, and they capped it off with three more wins, without losing, in the tournament to claim the championship.
The eventual champs trailed only twice during the bracket play, including the opening of the final game 1-0 to the Key West Fire Department, before putting up 21 runs in the bottom of the first to seal the title against the firefighters, who lost the opener but then did not fall again until the championship round.
Roostica 12, K.W. Fire Department 7
Roostica put the eventual runner-up in the loser’s bracket out at the gate as an eighth-run second was simply too much to overcome for the Fire Department, despite collecting just one fewer hit.
That’s because Roostica made the most of their hits, including two home runs from Miguel Gonzalez, good for six RBI. Mike Arencibia doubled and singled, Johnny Monsalvatage singled twice, Joe Varela once and Lane Hilliard tripled.
Darren Miller also homered twice for the Fire Department, good for five RBI, while Benny Lowe doubled and singled and Colton Butler singled twice. Angelo Guieb and PJ Arencibia each added a double, Stevie Monsalvatage a home run and Chad Rodriguez a single.
Jolly’s Liquor 24, Outlaws 9
Lookin to make a statement out of the second seed, Jolly’s Liquor scored multiple runs in all but one at-bat for the convincing victory.
Juanito Menendez was all business for Jolly’s as he blasted three out of the park as part of a 5-for-5, six-RBI game. Troy Curry poured on two more home runs as well as a triple for six RBI, Bobby Lowe mixed in with a pair of doubles along with a single, Emilo Vasquez doubled and singled twice, while Andy Mendez had a trio of singles as did Kevin Rivera, good for four RBI. Doug Holmes doubled and singled, Marty Gregurich tripled and singled while with a hit was Dylan Kibler.
For the Outlaws, Lito Lopez homered and singled, D’Anthony Rodriguez doubled and singled, and with two singles each were Ariel Herrera and Marlon Manresa. Alexei Socorras parked a shot, Pabel Noguera tripled, while Garret Frey and Tony Guieb singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 13, Roostica 9
Similar to the championship game, after Rodriguez Cigars found themselves down, they immediately responded in their next at-bat to take the lead and never relinquish again to start their title run.
Raiko Caradad made sure his team started on the right note as he was 4-for-4 with a double and home run for Rodriguez Cigars, and joining him with a longball was Andrew Rodriguez, who also tripled for four RBI. Rocky Ramirez had a tow-base hit and two base hits, Radier Gonzalez contributed one of each, while Danny DiFabio, Joe Stickney and Dexter Butler all added two-baggers.
Threes were wild for Garret Frey as he tripled and went 3-for-3 for Roostica, as teammate Johnny Monsalvatage connected on a double and home run. Miguel Gonzalez doubled, and with singles were Arencibia, Joe Varela, Lane Hilliard and Junior Guieb.
K.W. Fight Department 18, Outlaws 15
Facing elimination, the Key West Firefighters scored in every at-bat, three runs in four of their turns at the plate, but fell behind after a late rally by the Outlaws, in which they scored eight runs in the final two frames, only to get a walk-off grand slam from Stevie Monsalvatage.
Monsalvatage also doubled and tripled for seven RBI, aided by teammate Korey Rodriguez who homered twice and singled for four RBI. Angelo Guieb pitched in with three hits, Jake Black had two, while Darren Miller blast one out of the park, PJ Arencibia double, and with singles were Benny Lowe and Colton Buter.
The tournament came to a close for the Outlaws with the loss, despite receiving three home runs and five RBI from D’Anthony Rodriguez during a 4-for-4 performance. Oni Ferreiro Jr. also homered for the Outlaws as did Alexie Socorras homered, who also doubled and singled, while Pabel Noguera doubled and singled. With two hits were Lito Lopez, one a triple, and with one hit were Ariel Herrera and Marlon Manresa, his a double.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, Jolly’s Liquor 12
In the battle for the right to go directly to the finals, it was Rodriguez Cigars that never trailed, only tied at six after the fourth, but an 11-run top of the fifth put the game away and moved Rodriguez one step closer to the title.
It was once again Raiko Caradad who led the charged for Rodriguez with two more home runs and two base knocks, this time with Clinton Storr adding on a double, home run and single good for four RBI. Radier Gonzalez need just a single to complete his cycle, Rocky Ramirez also sent one over the fence as well as keeping two inside the park for hits, Daniel Garcia picked up two doubles and a triple, while Danny DiFabio doubled and singled twice. Paul Sanchez, Joe Stickney and Hugo Valdez each doubled and singled as Andrew Rodriguez and Dexter Butler both singled.
Troy Curry attempted to keep his Jolly’s squad in the game with a home run as well as a pair of single, Doug Holmes also parked a shot and singled, while Juanito Menendez singled twice, and with a double and single were Andy Mendez and Marty Gregurich. Emilo Vasquez hustled to an inside-the-park home run, Ronnie Presley hit one the easy way, and with base hits were Bobby Lowe, Dylan Kibler and Kevin Rivera.
K.W. Fire Department 22, Roostica 4
The Key West Fire Department kept its run to the final alive in impressive fashion as they needed just five innings to institute the 21-run mercy rule. The firemen allowed just a pair of runs in the first and two in the second before breaking open the score with 10 in the third and put it way with eight in the fifth.
With two home runs and five RBI, Darren Miller powered the K.W. Fire Department, while Benny Lowe stayed hot needing a triple to complete his cycle. Stevie Monsalvatage also had three hits, while with two was PJ Arencibia and one each were Korey Rodriguez and Robert Franco.
Rosstica was held to just 10 hits before getting eliminated, including home runs from Mike Arencibia and Miguel Gonzalez, and a multihit game from Johnny Monsalvatage, with a double and single. Joe Varela, Nelson Fonseca and Joey Gandolfo all had base hits.
K.W. Firefighters 25, Jolly’s Liquor 21
In the semifinals, the Key West Fire Department twice needed to score 10 runs in an at-bat to keep pace with the high-powered Jolly’s squad, but the second coming in the top of the seventh was enough to go in front by four and hold onto the victory.
Darren Miller was simply on fire as his two doubles and two home runs drove in seven RBI for the Fire Department and teammate Benny Lowe attempt to keep pace with a double and home run. Stevie Monsalvatage scorched four hits, including a double, Angelo Guieb has three hits as did PJ Arencibia, including a double, while with two apiece were Korey Rodriguez, Jake Black and Raul Franco, including a double and triple, and Colton Butler doubled.
Juanito Menendez’s grand slam, double, two singles and seven RBI were not enough to keep Jolly’s alive in the double-elimination tournament. Andy Mendez came up a triple shy of a cycle, Ronnie Presley homered twice and had four RBI, Harry Milliken had three hits, with two hits were Bobby Lowe, Doug Holmes, Marty Gregurich and Ben Blattenbeger, who doubled. Emilo Vasquez tripled and with hits were Troy Curry and Kiven Rivera.
Rodriguez Cigars 26, K.W. Fire Department 5
Having to fight to the final from the bottom seed may have taken its toll on the Fire Department as they hardly put up a challenge against the top-seeded Rodriquez Cigars, who where in front by the 21-run mercy rule after just two innings to claim the championship.
The ball was flying off the bat for Rodriguez Cigars as they had home runs from Clinton Storr, who was 4-for-4 with also with a double for five RBI, Danny DiFabio, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, Raiko Caradad, who also had a triple and four RBI, Paul Sanchez, who also doubled for five RBI, and Daniel Garcia, who parked two long balls. Andrew Rodriguez and Hugo Valdes added a two-base hit and two base hits, Dexter Butler doubled and singled, and with two hits for the champs were Rocky Ramirez and Joe Stickney.
The Firefighters actually took the early lead with a run in the first, but then gave up 21 in the bottom of the first and then were outscored by a run in the second to end the game early. Duces were wild for Angelo Guieb as he doubled and went 2-for-2, while with hits for the runner-ups were Darren Miller, Benny Lowe, PJ Arencibia and Jake Black.