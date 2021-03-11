With a 2-1 week, first-place team Rodriguez Cigars continued to pull away from the pack, now boasting a 2 1/2 game lead after beating second-place Jolly’s Liquors for one of those victories, while Roostica is back in the hunt with a pair of Ws — extending its win streak to four straight — leaving them just three games back of the top of the standings. The Key West Fire Department moved a little closer to getting out of the cellar by topping the Outlaws, who dropped all three of its games.
Jolly’s Liquor 21, Outlaws 0
Jolly’s needed just two innings to pour on 21 runs for the mercy-rule victory, powered by a grand slam and double off the bat of Bobby Lowe, as well as a home run and two singles for four RBI from Emilo Vasquez. Marty Gregurich added a two-base hit and two base hits, Harry Milliken had a trio of base knocks, and with two each were Ronnie Presley, Kevin Rivera and Chris Hilliard. Troy Curry added a triple and single shot while with hits were Dylan Kibler and Ben Blattenbeger.
There were only two hits for the Outlaws, a double by Oni Ferreiro Jr. and a single by Lito Lopez, in the two shutout innings.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, Jolly’s Liquor 21
Jolly’s seemed to be cutting into the overall league lead by taking a six-run lead in the fifth on nine runs in the at-bat, but Rodriguez Cigars responded with nine runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to go in front for good.
With a pair of home runs and seven RBI, Clinton Storr stoked the victory for Rodriguez Cigars, going 5-for-5, while Joal Rivero contributed a double, home run and five RBI to the winning cause. Raiko Alfonso had two doubles and a triple, Radier Gonzalez, Rocky Ramirez both singled three times, Armando Rojas and Raiko Caradad both doubled twice, Daniel Garcia once to go along with a single, Dexter Butler had a pair of base hits and Hugo Valdez doubled.
Andy Mendez was all over the base paths for Jolly, with a double, triple and two singles for five RBI, so was Troy Curry with two doubles and a single while Emilo Vasquez doubled once and singled twice, Marty Gregurich homered as part of his three hits, and with three singles were Bobby Lowe, Juanito Menendez, and Doug Holmes. Ronnie Presley parked a shot and had a two-base hit to collect six RBI and with singles were Dave Matea, Harry Milliken and Ben Blattenbeger.
K.W. Fire Dept. 14, Outlaws 11
Despite getting outhit, the Key West Fire Department was able to come up with timely knocks to score in all but their final at-bat to hold off the Outlaws and move a game closer out of last place.
Brian Rose came up with two of those timely hits, including a grand slam for five RBI, as did Colton Butler with a triple and home run, while Darren Miller and PJ Arencibia both doubled and Jake Black had two hits.
Joey Fugueroa did what he could to keep the Outlaws in the game, going 4-for-4 with a double, as did teammate Garret Frey, who doubled, homered and singled. Lazaro Rivera had a trio of hits, Pabel Noguera and Ariel Herrea doubled and singled, Alexei Socorras had two hits, and with base knocks were D’Anthony Rodriguez and Marlon Manresa.
Roostica 26, K.W. Fire Dept. 25
Tied entering the sixth and final frame, Roostica was able to keep the Key West Fire Department off the board in the top of the inning and then Johnny Monsalvatage drove in the winning run for the walk-off victory.
Monsalvatage had a double, home run and seven RBI while going 5-for-5, as did Andy Perez, who also parked a longball. Steve Wells scored the winning run while reaching safely with four hits, Hugo Valdez Jr. was also able to collected four hits with a pair of doubles and home run going for six RBI, and Joe Varela doubled and homered for five RBI. Junior Guieb had a double and single and adding hits were Jake Serger and Mikey Hernandez.
With two home runs, one a grand slam, and seven RBI, Darren Miller provided roughly a third of the offense for the firefighters, as he was perfect at the plate going 4-for-4, as was Angelo Guieb. Brian Rose provided another third of the runs with a pair of longballs for six RBI, as Stick Morales doubled and homered. JP Malott connected on two hits, while with one were PJ Arencibia, Colton Butler, Jake Black and Chad Rodriguez.
Roostica 22, Rodriguez Cigars 19
Roostica scored in only three of its at-bats, but in two of those, they crossed home 20 times which was enough to cook the first-place Rodriguez Cigars.
Both Miguel Gonzalez and Steven Wells had a home run, four hits, and four RBI to dish out the victory, while also ordering up four hits was Andy Perez, with a triple, and Johnny Monsalvatage. Mikey Heneiquez, Jake Serger, Nelson Forseca and Anthony Henriquez all tipped out two hits, and with one was Hugo Valdez Jr., Mike Arencibia, Joey Grandolfo and Garret Pita.
With two doubles, a triple and home run, Armando Rojas opted to go past the cycle during his 4-for-4 performance for Rodriguez Cigars, as teammate Rakio Carded needed a triple to complete the feat with a double, single and home run for five RBI. Clinton Storr, with a doubled and tripled, and Rocky Ramirez, with a home run and single, combined for a cycle, Daniel Garcia rolled up a double and home run, Paul Sanchez doubled and singled with a pair of hits were Rakio Alfonso and Joe Stickney. Hugo Valdez doubled while Danny Difabio and Radier Gonzalez singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 21, Outlaws 20
After allowing the Outlaws to score 14 runs in its final two at-bats, Rodriguez Cigars needed to rally in the sixth to claim the victory.
They were able to do that behind a 4-for-4 game from Rakio Alfonso, with a double, along with a pair of doubles and single from Armando Rojas and Paul Sanchez. Rakio Caradad put one out of the park and singled, Clinton Storr, Joal Rivero and Rocky Ramirez all singled twice, Dexter Butler had a two-base hit and a base hit and with a base rap was Danny Difiabio.
For the Outlaws, Joey Figueroa was 4-for-4, D’Anothny Rodriguez added a home run and two singles, and Xavier Perez parked two and singled for six RBI. Alexie Socorras had two doubles, Pabel Noguera homered and singled for four RBI, while with hits were Ariel Herrera, Marlon Manresa and Jorge Martinez.