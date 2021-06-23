Just like last season, Rodriguez Cigars entered the Key West Men’s Softball League playoff as the No. 1 seed and once again the defending champions dominated the action as they never trailed later than the top of the first frame in any of their three playoffs en route to a second-straight championship on Saturday at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Field Sports Complex.
Jolly’s had to go the long way, through the loser’s bracket of the five-team tournament, to reach the finals but fell eight runs shy of regaining the throne to the now two-time defending champs.
PLAY-IN GAME
K.W. Fire Fighters 20,
K.W. Outlaws 16
Despite giving up an 11-run second inning, which only put the K.W. Outlaws in front by three runs, the K.W. Fire Fighters stormed back in their final five at-bats, while allowing only four more runs, to remain in the winner’s bracket.
Both Angelo Guieb, with a single, double and triple, and Darren Miller, with a single, double and home run, were just a hit shy of completing the cycle, while also with three hits were Korey Rodriguez and Jake Black to lead the Fire Fighters. Benny Lowe connected on a home run and single, JP Malott doubled and tripled, while adding hits were Stevie Monsalvatage and JP Arencibia.
Kevin Rivera roped up a pair of doubles, a triple and five RBI for the Outlaws, as Marty Gregurich also contributed three hits of his own. Lito Lopez homered and singled for had four RBI. D’Anthony Rodriguez and Pabel Noguera (four RBI) both had two hits, one double, as Allan Trujillos also singled.
WINNER’S BRACKET
FIRST ROUND
Roostica 21,
Jolly’s Liquor Store 17
The back-and-forth contest came down to a run difference entering the sixth and final frame, at which point Roostica, which held the lead a majority of the way, baked up a three-spot and then kept Jolly’s off the scoreboard to secure the victory.
With a home run and six RBI as part of a 5-for-5 performance, Hugo Valdez Jr. led the charge for Roostica, partnered with Andy Perez’s pair of triples and singles. Steve Wells and Junior Guieb had a two-base hit and two base hits, Brandon Presley parked two long balls and singled twice for five RBI. Johnny Monsalvatage also added a home run as well as a single, then Miguel Gonzalez homered and Mike Henriquez singled.
Going 4-for-4 for Jolly’s with two home runs and two doubles was Ralphie Henriquez III, good for six RBI, Oni Ferrerio Jr. contributed a double and two singles, Juanito Menendez sent home for runs on a long ball and single, Doug Holmes and Garret Frey both parked a shot as part of their two hits, Ben Blattenbeger singled twice while with one were Troy Curry, Ronnie Presey and Tony Guieb, who doubled.
WINNER’S BRACKET
SECOND ROUND
Rodriguez Cigars 18,
K.W. Fire Fighters 15
In a rematch of last season’s championship game, once again it was Rodriguez Cigars who proved to be too much for the fire crew, despite the Fire Fighters outscoring the reigning champs 7-3 in the final three frames.
Rodriguez received home runs from Danny DiFabio, who also singled, Andrew Rodriguez, who had five RBI, and Daniel Garcia in the win, while Hugo Valdez had a team-high three hits. With two were Clinton Storr, Alexei Socorras, Joal Rivero, Dexter Butler and Raiko Caridad, who tripled, while with a single was Armando Rojas and a triple Joe Stickney.
Fire Fighters had four home runs in the game, two from Darren Miller who also singled for four RBI, while Benny Lowe, who also singled, and Stevie Monsalvatage both had one. Korey Rodriguez doused a two-base hit and two base hits, Angelo Guieb and PJ Arencibia both singled while with one hit was Jake Black.
LOSER’S BRACKET
SECOND ROUND
Jolly’s Liquor Store 21,
K.W. Outlaws 4
In an elimination game, Jolly’s Liquor Store left no doubt as to who should be ousted from the tournament as the eventual runner-ups used an 11-run third to roll to a 15-run mercy rule victory after five innings.
Blasting their team to a win were Doug Holmes, who homered twice, and Juanito Menendez, with one long ball, as they each went 4-for-4, as Ralphie Henriquez needed just a triple to complete the cycle collecting four RBI. Bobby Lowe shot a double and two singles into the gaps, Troy Curry doubled and also homered for four RBI, while also with two hits were Oni Ferrerio Jr., with a triple, Ronnie Presley, with a double, and Tony Guieb. Ben Blattenbeger and Garret Frey both singled.
For Outlaws in their final game of the season, Lito Lopez, D’Anthony Rodriguez and Pabel Noguera had two hits apiece, while Ariel Herrera, Marlon Manresa, Kevin Rivera and Allan Trujillo each had one.
WINNER’S BRACKET
SEMIFINALS
Rodriguez Cigars 22,
Roostica 21
Playing for the right to advance directly to the championship series, Roostica gave Rodriguez Cigars everything they could handle, as they erased an eight-run early lead for the defending champs, to eventually send the game into extra innings where Rodriguez was able to survive and advance on a walk-off single by Andrew Rodriguez.
That hit was one of four on the game for Rodriguez, who also had four RBI, as teammate Alexie Socrras also had four RBI on four hits, one a home run. Dexter Butler doubled and singled twice, Raiko Caridad, Hugo Valdez and Joe Stickney all had two hits, while Danny Difabio homered, Daniel Garcia doubled and Clinton Storr and Armando Rojas singled.
Keeping Roostica fighting the entire way, Andy Perez doubled, hit two home runs and a singled, while Steve Wells hit the cycle good for four RBI. Johnny Monsalvatage and Brandon Presley both ordered up a single, double, and home run for four RBI, Hugo Valdez Jr. and Mikey Henriquez both had a double and pair of singles, Joey Figueroa and Miguel Gonzalez doubled and singled, while with a double was Anthony and with a single was Garret Pita.
LOSER’S BRACKET
QUARTERFINALS
Jolly’s Liquor Store 23,
K.W. Fire Fighters 17
The run through the loser’s bracket continued for Jolly’s, this time knocking with a little vengeance against the team that ended their campaign a season ago, as a second magical playoff push for the Fire Fighters was not to be and the reigning runner-ups were eliminated.
Jolly’s scored in all but on at-bat en route to the win, tabbed out by Bobby Lowe who had two doubles, two home runs, one a grand slam and eight RBI as part of his 6-for-6 game. Ralphie Henriquez could have used one of those home runs to complete his cycle, as he doubled twice, tripled and singled, Garret Frey had two triples and a single, while Troy Curry parked two shots and singled and Doug Holmes gapped a trio of singles. Oni Ferrerio Jr. poured on a double and home run while adding hits were Juanito Menendez, Ben Blattenbeger, JJ Fallon, Tony Guieb and Ronnie Presley, with a triple.
With a two-base hit and two base hits for Fire Fighters was Angelo Guieb. Stevie Monsalvatage and Darren Miller also had a two-base knock as well as another base hit, while with two singles were JP Malott, Jake Black and PJ Arencibia and Benny Lowe hit a home run.
LOSER’S BRACKET
SEMIFINALS
Jolly’s Liquor Store 30, Roostica 15
For the right to play for the title, Jolly’s kept its hot hitting going, as they racked up 12 runs in the first and another 10 in the fourth to eventually double up Roostica in the elimination game.
Bobby Lowe nearly did enough damage himself to bring an end to the Roostica run, as he parked three home runs for Jolly’s, one a grand slam, good for eight RBI, JJ Fallon knocked in four runs of his own going 5-for-5. Troy Curry tripled once and singled three times, Juanito Menendez singled twice, doubled once and also homered, Oni Ferrerio Jr. double and had three singles to drive in four RBI, while with four singles was Ronnie Presley. Garret Frey reached safely three times with singles, Ralph Henriquez III doubled and homered for four RBI, Doug Holmes doubled and singled and with two singles was Tony Guieb
Andy Perez nearly matched the home run derby by sending two balls over the fence during his 4-for-4, seven-RBI performance, So did Steven Wells, two had a single two go along with his two home runs. Garret Pita had a pair of doubles as well as a single Hugo Valdez Jr. tripled and singled, Brandon Presley homered and singled, and Mike Arencibia doubled twice. With one hit each were Johnny Monsalvatage, Mikey Henriquez, Joey Figueroa and Miguel Gonzalez, who double.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Rodriguez Cigars 28,
Jolly’s Liquor Store 20
Rolling up an eight-run advantage by the end of the second inning, Rodriguez Cigars never truly relinquished that lead, riding out a second consecutive perfect postseason to the championship.
With two home run each, Danny DiFabio, who was a perfect 5-for-5 with four RBI, and Armando Rojas, who also singled twice for four RBI, guided Rodriguez to the defense of their title, while Andrew Rodriguez was also good for a home run, three singles and 4 RBI. Alexei Socorras wrapped up a triple and two singles, Dexter Butler two doubles and a single, and Clinton Storr three singles in the win, as also with two hits were adding two hits were Daniel Garcia, Joal Rivero, Raiko Carida, who doubled, and Joe Stickney, who double and rounded the bases on an inside-the-park home run.
Going 5-for-5 with a home run for Jolly’s was Juanito Menendez, while teammate Oni Ferrerio Jr. had a single, double, and two home runs to bring in four runs. Ralph Henriquez III contributed a single, double, home run for five RBI, Garret Frey tripled and homered, with three hits were Bobby Lowe, Doug Holmes and Troy Curry, with a double, Ronnie Presley had two hits and with one was Ben Blattenbeger.