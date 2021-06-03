It was another flawless week for the top two teams in the Key West Men’s Softball League as five of the six games that were contested were won by either Jolly’s Liquor Store or Rodriguez Cigars.
By going unbeaten, in three games Rodriguez Cigar’s moves a half game in front of Jolly’s Liquor Store, which won two, while they both hold at lead a two-game lead of the rest of the league.
Jolly’s Liquor Store 24, K.W. Outlaws 13
Scoring in each at-bat, Jolly’s easily ran past Outlaws for the victory.
Fives were wild for Ralphie Henriquez who went 5-for-5 with five RBI, including a double, and two home runs while with four hits were hits were Bobby Lowe and Troy Curry, who doubled, homered for 4 RBI for Jolly’s Liquor. Doug Holmes blasted a double, home run and single with four RBI, Sam Galaham connected on a home run and two singles, Ronnie Presley had a two-base hit and two base hits, Tony Guieb had a pair of two-base hits and a base hit, Oni Ferrerio Jr. contributed two base knocks Harry Milliken doubled and singled and with a double was Ben Blattenbeger.
Coming up a triple shy of the cycle for the Outlaws was Pabel Noguera, while a double and single short of the cycle was Lito Lopez. Alexey Vergas homered and singled, Jorge Martinez doubled and singled and with two hits was Ariel Herrera. Allan Trujillo tripled and Eddie Torna parked a home run.
Jolly’s Liquor Store 23, Roostica 8
Jolly’s once again scored in every frame, this time pouring on enough runs to en the game in a 15-run mercy rule after the fifth inning.
Sam Calaham, with a double and inside-the-park home run, and Harry Milliken, double and four RBI, were both 4-for-4 for Jolly’s. A Oni Ferreiro Jr. added a triple, home run and single for four RBI, Troy Curry also parked a shot as part of his three hits and four RBI, Ronnie Presley needed just a home run to complete his cycle, while with a two-base hit and two base hits was Bobby Lowe. Ralph Henriquez connected on a home run and single, Doug Holmes and Garret Frey both had a double and home run while each with a double was Ben Blattenbeger and Tony Guieb.
Brandon Presley sent two shots over the fence which were good for four Roostica runs while Steve Wells also connected on two base hits as did Mike Arencibia, who doubled. Andy Perez and Hugo Valdez Jr. both also doubled and with singles were Johnny Monsalvatage, Mikey Henriquez, Miguel Gonzalez, Joey Figueroa and Garret Pits.
Rodriguez Cigars 17, K.W. Firefighters 9
Scoring 12 runs in the first three at-bats was more than enough for Rodriguez Cigars to roll past K.W. Firefighters for the victory.
Brining in six of those runs for Rodriguez Cigars was Armando Rojas who tripled and knocked three balls out of the park, while with two triples and a home run was Alexie Socorras. Raiko Caridad had a two-base hit and two base hits, Andrew Rodriguez doubled and homered, Danny Difabio and Dexter Butler both singled twice while with singles were Daniel Garcia, Hugo Valdez and Joal Rivero.
Driving a pair of doubles and a triple for K.W. Firefighters was JP Mallot, PJ Arencibia doubled and singles and with a trio of hits was Stick Morales. Jake Black picked up two singles, and with one was Colton Butler and Chad Rodriguez.
Outlaws 22, K.W. Firefighters 15
K.W. Firefighters rallied for 14 runs in the final three at-bats but by that point Outlaws were already in front by nine runs and scored 12 of their own in the final three fames to cruise to the win.
Cam Mclendon was 5-for-5 with a double and home run to lead Outlaws as teammates D’Anthony Rodriguez hit for the cycle to send home eight runs. Also with four hits were Marlon Manresa, Alexey Vergas contributed a single, double and home run and with three doubles was Allan Trujillo. Kiven Rivera doubled and singled, Ariel Herrera and Jose Rodriguez each had two singles, and with a base rap were Chichi Rodriguez and Eddie Torna.
For Firefighters, Stevie Monsalvatage singled, doubled and tripled with four RBI. JP Mallot doubled twice and singled, PJ Arncibia doubled and singled twice, while with three hits was Raul Franco. Angelo Guieb added two and Chad Roriguez had one.
Rodriguez Cigars 22, Roostica 14
The comeback attempt by Roostica was thwarted by an explosion of runs from Rodriguez Cigars in the final two innings to triumph and hold onto first place.
Racking up the RBI with seven on a pair of home runs and doubles was Joe Stickney who went 5-for-5 for Rodriguez Cigars, Armando Rojas rolled up two doubles and a home run. Also with three hits were Danny Difabio and Clinton Storr, with two doubles, Paul Sanchez had a single and double for five RBI. Daniel Garcia homered and singled and with a hit was Joal Rivero.
Joey Figueroa needed a triple to hit for the cycle but did just pick up five RBI for Roostica, and with three hits was Andy Perez. Johnny Monsalvatage, Junior Guieb, Joe Varela and Garret Pita all added two base hits while with one each was Hugo Valdez Jr., Mike Arencibia, Miguel Gonzalez and Nelson Fondora, who doubled.
Rodriguez Cigars 25, Outlaws 4
Rodriguez Cigars needed only two innings, scoring 16 in the first, to institute the 21-run mercy rule.
Collecting three hits for Outlaws were Alexei Socorras, who hit a home run, Hugo Valdez and Joe Stickney, who doubled and had sic RBI. Armando Rojas was clutch with a grand slam and single while also with long balls were Daniel Garcia and Joal Rivero who also doubled. Also with two hits were Danny Difabio and Clinton Storr and with one hit was Paul Sanchez and Rusty Pfalh.
No one on the Outlaws had more than one hit but with one each was Ariel Herrera, Marlon Manresa (double), Maty Gregurich, Cam McLendon, Jorge Martinez and Eddie Torna.