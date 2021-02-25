Victorious in six straight to begin the schedule, Rodriguez Cigars suffered its first loss of the season to the Key West Fire Department, but it did not hamper Rodriguez’s standings, very much, as they still hold a two-game lead on the rest of the league with Jolly’s Liquor Store dropping a pair this week, including to the league leaders, in the Key West Men’s Softball League action.
Those were the only two teams — Rodriguez 6-1 and Jolly 4-3 — above the .500 mark in the standings entering the third week of play this season — as Roostica sits at 3-5, the Outlaws are 2-4 as are the firefighters.
Rodriguez Cigars 13, Jolly’s 6
Rodriguez Cigars only rolled up runs in its final three at-bats but an 11-run fifth was more than enough to pad their league lead.
Joe Stickney smoked a pair of doubles in a 3-for-3 performance for Rodriguez, while the Raikos — Raiko Alfonso with a double and single, Raiko Caridad with a double and home run — contributed to the victory. Andrew Rodriguez also had a base hit and two-base hit while Danny Difabio, Armando Rojas, Clinton Storr, Paul Sanchez, and Chichi Rodriguez all doubled. Daniel Garcia and Dexter Butler singled.
Tory Curry had a pair of doubles and one single to try to keep Jolly’s in the game, as Juanito Menendez poured out a tripled and singled. Kevin Rivera had a base-shot and a two-base shot, and with singles were Bobby Lowe, Doug Holmes, Marty Gregurich, Dylan Kibler, and Harry Milliken.
Outlaws 25, Jolly’s Liquor 6
The Outlaws scored in every frame to put the game away after the fifth, collecting 30 hits in the game, while holding a usually potent Jolly’s offense to just 10 hits.
Leading the offensive onslaught for the Outlaws was D’Anthony Rodriguez who had a triple and two home runs as part of his 5-for-5 5-RBI night, as teammate Joey Figueroa was also perfect in five trips to the plate with a pair of doubles. Oni Ferreiro Jr. was a triple shy of the cycle with four hits, including a long ball, Lito Lopez had a pair of doubles and singles for 4 RBI, Marlon Manresa doubled once but had a trio of singles, Tony Guieb tripled and singled, Lazaro Rivera doubled and singled and Osmany Espinoza singled twice. Adding hits were Alexey Vergas and Garret Frey.
Marty Gregurich had three of the 10 hits for Jolly’s, two came from Harry Milliken and with a single, each, were Bobby Lowe, Dylan Kibler, Jeff Kurkowski and Kevin Rivera. Emilo Vasquez had the lone extra-base hit with a double.
Roostica 30, Key West Fire Dept. 17
The Key West Fire Department attempted to fire up a rally with nine runs in the final frame, but it was too little, too late as Roostica cooked 11 runs of their own in the top half of the inning, after scoring at least two in the five prior at-bats, to hold on for the victory
Roostica ordered up home runs from Lane Hillard, Steven Wells, and Joseph Varela, the latter two who also singled, while Johnny Monsalvatage tripled and Garret Pita doubled, collecting three hits in the winning effort. Mikey Henriquez, Andy Perez, and Junior Guieb all had a base hit and a two-base hit, with two singles were Mike Arencibia, Hugo Valdez Jr., Miguel Gonzalez, and Nelson Fonseca doubled twice.
Darren Miller, Brian Rose both sent a pair out of the park while driving in four runs for the Key West Fire Department, while Korey Rodriguez doubled and homered, each going 3-for-3. Angelo Guieb doubled and singled, Chad Rodriguez reached on a three-base knock, Benny Lowe on a two-base knock, while with base hits were P.J. Arencibia, Colton Butler, and Stick Morales.
Key West Fire Dept. 26, Rodriguez Cigars 21
On big frame by the Key West Fire Department, when they crossed home 23 times, was enough to extinguish the six-game win streak by Rodriguez Cigars to open the season.
PJ Arencibia put out the Cigars’ flames by going 4-for-4 with a double, Brian Rose and JP Malott had a two-base hit and two base hits, Korey Rodriguez homered twice to go along with a single and 5 RBI and Stevie Monsalvatage also doubled twice and then added a home run. Benny Lowe, with a double, and Stick Morales, with a single, both also pitched in with long balls, Chad Rodriguez tripled and singled, with two base hits each were Darren Miller and Colton Butler, and singling was Angelo Guieb.
Daniel Garcia tried to spark a comeback with a grand slam and single, but it was not to be for Rodriguez. With three hits apiece were Raiko Alfonso, Raiko Caridad (double), Clinton Storr (home run and 5 RBI) Andrew Rodriguez and Hugo Valdez (two doubles). Dexter Butler and Rusty Pfath both singled twice, adding a base hit were Rocky Ramirez and Danny Difabio while Joal Rivera doubled.
Jolly’s Liquor 23, Roostica 12
Joly’s took care of business scoring early and often en route to the win. Doug Holmes tallied four hits in the victory, including a double, with three hits were Emilo Vasquez, Marty Gregurich, who tripled, Harry Milliken and Kevin Rivera, who double, while with a pair of hits were Bobby Lowe, who had five RBI, Ronnie Presley, who homered, and Ben Blattenbeger and Juanito Menendez, who both had a double and 4 RBI. With a base rap was Dave Matea and Dylan Kibler.
For Roostica, Mikey Henriquez just needed a home run to complete his cycle as he tripled, doubled and singled, while Andy Perez had that home run to go along with a single. Nelson Fonseca tripled and singled, Johnny Monsalvatage got on safely twice with a pair of hits, while Garret Frey doubled and Steve Wells, Miguel Gonzalez Hugo Valdez Jr., and Junior Guieb all singled.