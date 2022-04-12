Well behind in the number of games played, Rodriguez Cigars and The Shield needed to get some contest completed this oast week in Key West Men’s Softball League action. While it was a good week for the defending champion Rodriguez Cigars — winning four straight, moving back above .500, and just a half-game out of second, it was not so good for The Shield, as they lost three more to fall 13 and a half games out of first.
Rodriguez Cigars 30, The Shield 14
Scoring in every at-bat Rodriguez Cigars was simply too much for The Shield to handle, breaking open the 15-run mercy rule by the fifth inning.
Hitting for the cycle was Rodriguez Cigars’ Andrew Rodriguez going 5-for-5 in doing so, while teammate Joe Stickey was a double shy of the feat with five RBI, and Dexter Butler needed a long ball, collecting three triples, both also perfect in five trips to the plate. Joal Rivero contributed two home runs, one inside-the-park, as part of his four hits and five RBI, Daniel Garcia doubled, tripled and homered and with two hits each were Garret Fray and Danny DiFabio.
With two hits apiece for The Shield were Alain Trujillo, Lazero Rivera, one a home run, as Eduardo Torna and Osmani Espinoza both had one hit.
5 Brothers 29, The Shield 8
The Shield was able to touch home in all of the first three frames, the only problem, so was 5 Brothers and they did it at a much high rate, at least doubling up the runs in each of the innings to finishing the game via the 21-run mercy rule following the third at-bats.
Both reaching safely four times with two doubles and a home run in the winning effort was Lito Solorrus, who also tripled, and and Xavier Perez, for six RBI, as 5 Brothers teammate Armando Rojas, with two home runs and five RBI, Sam Calaham, with a double, Oni Ferreiro Jr., with a double, triple and home run, Joey Figueroa, with an inside-the-park home run, and Marlon Manresa all had three hits. With two knocks were Casey Taylor, a double and triple, and Michael Olivera.
Alex Torres homered and single for the Shield, Eduardo Torna doubled while Alain Trujillo and Larzo Rivera singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 24, The Shield 8
Never allowing more than three runs in any at-bat, Rodriguez Cigars stifled The Shield’s bats and in the process rolled up runs in all but one frame to cruise to the victory in six innings.
Juanito Menendez, with a double and four RBI, and Joe Stickney, with two home runs and six RBI, had 4 hits apiece, with three hits was Joal Rivero, one going over the fence, Andrew Rodriguez also homered, inside the park, and doubled, Garret Frey doubled twice as Paul Sanchez and Clinton Storr also contributed two hits. Danny Difabio doubled, Dexter Butler and Daniel Garcia both singled.
For The Shield, Alex Torres double was 3-for-3 and also with hits were Alain Trujillo, Eduardo Torna and Mandy Garcia.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, Roostica 8
Roostica came out swinging, scoring six in the top of the first, but Rodriguez Cigars held them to just two runs the rest of the way which allowed the defending champs to break open the score with 13 runs in the second and roll to a 15-run mercy rule.
With a home run, four hits and four RBI each was Andrew Rodriguez, also with two doubles, and Juanito Menendez, while Rodriguez Cigar teammates Clinton Storr homered and singled, Joe Stickey doubled twice and with a double and single were Joal Rivero, Paul Sanchez and Danny Difabio. Dexter Butler and Daniel Garcia both contributed two hits and Garret Frey doubled.
Prefect at the plate for Roostica was Hugo Valdez III, who homered, and Ralph Henriquez, Hugo Valdez Jr. added two hits and wirth one were Rakio Caradad, Brandon Presley, Joe Verla and Mike Henriquez.
Key West Fisheries 28, Fire Fighters 25
Despite being challenged the entire way, as both teams scored at least one in every at-bat, Key West Fisheries never trailed and found a way to hold onto the three-run victory.
Ronnie Presley with a double, two triples and four RBI had five hits for K.W. Fisheries, with 4 hits were Lito Lopez, a double, two home runs and four RBI, and Tony Alfonso, with two doubles, Areil Herrera, Marty Gregurich, with a double and Alexey Vergas, with two doubles all added three hits, with 2 hits were Jorge Martinez and Pabel Noguera, who blasted a home run, and also parking a shot was Rafael Acevey.
The Fire Fighters actually outhit the Fisheries, led by four hits from Bobby Lowe, who doubled, and Stevie Monsalvatage, who homered. Benny Lowe also sent one over the fence and doubled twice for seven RBI. as did Korey Rodriguez, for four RBI, as Colton Butler also had three hits including a double and triple. Grandy Goldofo singled twice and Raul Franco once.
Rodriguez Cigars 34, Fire Fighters 13
An early burn put Fire Fighter in front after two, but Rodriguez Cigars has an answer with a nine-run third and added 14 unanswered runs in the next two at-bats to douse any comeback attempts.
Hot at the plate for Rodriguez Cigars was Garret Frey, with two doubles and a home run as part of his 6-for-6 performance, 5 hits each were Andrew Rodriguez, three of which were doubles, Daniel Garcia, who doubled and had five RBI, and Harry Milliken. Troy Curry homered, doubled twice and singled for six RBI, Clinton Storr homered and singled three times for four RBI, and Joe Stickney had two doubles, a triple and a single. Dexter Butler and Ben Blattenbeger both added a two-base hit and two base hits.
Racking two home runs and a single for Fire Fighters was Benny Lowe 2, good for six RBI, Bobby Lowe, Stevie Monsalvatage, Kory Rodriguez, Robert Franco, Raul Franco and Andre Guiebm with a double, all had two hits.