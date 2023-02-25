With a little assistance from Boo-Ya Fishing, by beating Total Service Painting, it is now Rodriguez Cigars who hold the overall lead in the Key West Men’s Softball League standings, while nipping on their heels is 5 Brothers after a pair of wins against the KW Fire Department this part week.
Boo-Ya Fishing 17,
Total Service Panting 16
Rallying for 13 runs in their final three at-bats, was Total Service Paints, led by Jubi Valido who doubled as part of his three hits, Lester Jaume homered and singled, Lazaro Rivera had a pair of base knocks while with a double and single each were Randi Acosta and Eddie Torna. Manolito Roldan and Henery Mendoza had a double each and Alexey Vergas singled, but it was not enough to complete the comeback as Boo-Ya Fishing had both Lane Hilliard, with a triple, and Jason Phal go 3-for-3, With two hits were Howie Schnider and Miguel Gonzalez, one a double, Joe Stickney and Nelson Fonseca both also doubled, and Junior Guieb basted a home run in the win.
Rodriguez Cigars 21, Boo-Ya Fishing 0
It took only three frames for Rodriguez Cigars to rack up 21 unanswered runs to end the game early, as Troy Curry and Paul Sanchez, with a triple, were both 4-for-4. A home run shy of the cycle, Andrew Rodriguez had a single, double and triple, Will Anderson doubled twice and singled once, Rocky Ramirez connected on a home run and single, Bobby Lowe, Danny DiFabio and Joal Rivero all had two and with one was Garret Frey.
Casey Taylor and Junior Guieb had the only hits for Boo-Ya.
Total Service Painting 17, Paradise Construction 10
Trailing by a run after three, Total Services made sure to score at least three runs in each of their final at-bats for the victory. Both perfect at the plate in three trips for the victors were Alexy Veras, with a home run, and Randy Acosta, two doubles, Jubi Valido tripled and homered, Lester Jaume roped two doubles, Henry Mendaza had one as well as a single, Fausto Suarez, Lazero Rivera and Samuel Roldan all had a two-base hit, Yoan Fabee parked a shot and Eddie Torna singled.
For Paradise, Alex Thomas was 4-for-4 with a double, Lito Lopez homered as part of his three hits, with two hits were Ariel Herrera, Anthony Rodriguez, one a double, Yasbier Siboret and Ronnie Presley while Chi Chi Rodriguez doubled and Bobby Lopez singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 27, Paradise Construction 4
Scoring in double figures for two straight innings, Rodriguez Cigar once again ended a contest early, this time in just two innings. Troy Curry doubled and homered, Mike Abrue doubled twice and send a shot over the fence, Darren Miller had a pair of two-baggers, Devin Butler and Radier Gonzalez were all 3-for-3, also with 2 hits were Bobby Lowe, Rocky Ramirez, with a triple and home run, Paul Sanchez, with a triple, and Garret Frey, with a home run. Adding hits were Danny Difabio and Joal Rivero, Andrew Rodriguez doubled and Calven Frey tripled.
Lito Lopez did triple as Chi Chi Rodriguez, Ariel Herrera and Anthony Rodriguez had hits for Paradise.
5 Brothers 33, Fire Fighters 12
5 Brothers poured on the win as they had 30 hits led by Hugo Valdez’s double and home run and a trio of singles, with four hits including doubles were Rakio Caridad and Xavier Perez, Sam Calaham doubled and cleared the bases with an inside-the-park home run and Marlon Manresa had three hits, Alex Ornelos added two and with one each were Armando Rojas and Lito Solorrus.
Stevie Monsalvatage, doubled, and Benny Lowe, home run, were 3-for-3 for Fire Fighters, JP Malott doubled once and singled twice, PJ Arencibia, Colton Butler and David Flynn had two hits and tallying one was Jake Black.
5 Brothers 23, Fire Fighters 16
Ten runs in the first two frames and then 13 more in the final two was more than enough for 5 Brothers to win a second straight against Fire Fighters, as Hugo Valdez and Danny Difabio, with a double, had four hits apiece, Sam Calaham blasted a home run and singled twice, also with three hits were Armando Rojas and Marlon Manresa, one a doubled, Xavier Perez and Alex Ornelos each had two hits and Lito Socortus tripled and singled.
For the Fire Fighters, David Flynn and Benny Lowe had both collected three hits, Stick Morales, JP Malott and Colton Butler, with an inside-the-park home run had two each and with one were Stevie Monsalvatage, PJ Arencibia, a triple, and Jake Black.