With three wins during the past week, Rodriguez Cigars took control of the Key West Men’s Softball League with the remaining five teams are all floundering around .500 on the season as the action is just getting started at DeWitt Roberts Field.
Jolly’s Liquor 23, Roostica 10
An 11-run second inning was more than enough for Jolly’s to distribute a victory, powered by Doug Holmes, who nearly single-handedly took down Roostica with a three-hit, seven-RBI ball game. Emil Vasquez, with a double, and Booby Lowe each also had a trio of hits, while with two were Ronnie Presley and Juanito Menendez who both homer for four RBI. Marty Gregurich, Harry Milliken, Kiven Rivera and Chris Hilliard each added a pair of knocks while Andy Mendez and Ben Blattenbeger poured on one..
Steve Wells did what he could to keep Roostica in the game with a double, triple and home run, as did Mikey Henriquez and Joseph Varela both with a double and single. Andy Perez and Lane Hilliard both piled on two base raps and slicing one a piece were Johnny Monsalvatage (double), Nelson Fonesca and Joey Gandolfo.
Roostica 17, Outlaws 8
Scoring 10 run in the final two frames sauced the victory for Roostica, as they shutout the Outlaws during that span.
Mikey Henriquez doubled en route to collecting three hits and Johnny Monsalvatage had four RBI with the same hit count to lead their team to victory. Steven Wells doubled twice, Andy Perez, Lane Hilliard and Mike Arencibia once to go along with a single, and Junior Guieb, Garrett Pita and Joey Gandolfo had two singles in the winning effort, while adding hits were Miguel Gonzalez and Joseph Varela.
A grand slam a double for five RBI by Oni Ferrerio Jr. was not enough to keep the Outlaws within reach as they had only six more hits come from the rest of the team. Garrett Frey had two of them, while Xaiver Perez homered, D’Anthony Rodriguez and Joey Figueroa both doubled and with a single was Alexey Vergas, Marlon Manresa and Lazaro Rivera.
Outlaws 29, K.W. Fire Dept. 23
Desptie leading most of the way, after surrendering nine in the fourth, the Outlaws had to extinguish the Fire Department with nine runs of their own in the fifth and then hold on to garner the victory.
Going 5-for-5, Lito Lopez had a triple and five RBI to rally the Outlwas, aided by a trio of hits, including a grand slam and double, by Oni Ferreiro Jr. for seven RBI. D’Anthony Rodriguez also doubled and parked a shot during a three-hit performance, Alexey Vergas tripled and singled, Osmany Espinoza also had two hits including a doubled and with a pair of singles were Ariel Herrera, Marlon Manresa and Lazaro Rivera. Tony Guieb and Garrett Frey, with four RBI, also doubled, with singling was Joey Figueroa.
Angelo Guieb blazed a double, home run and four RBI for the Key West Fire Department as he tallied four hits and Brian Rose send two over the fence for five RBI. Stevie Monsalvatage, had a two-base hit and a base hit, Raul Franco added a base hit Darren Miller and PJ Arenbicia a two-base hit and with singles were Benny Lowe, PJ Colton Butler and Jake Black.
Rodriguez Cigars 30, K.W. Fire Dept. 19
Twenty-six of Rodriguez Cigar’s runs came in its first three at-bats, which allowed them to nearly double up the Key West Fire Department, despite collecting only four more hits on the game.
Clinton Storr had five of those hits from the victors, including a double, to go 5-for-5,
Raiko Alfonso lit up a grand slam as part of his five RBI and four hits, and with three each were Danny DiFabio and Rocky Ramirez. Armando Rojas connected on two home runs, one a grand slam, for seven RBI, Andrew Carmona, Hugo Valdez, Dexter Butler all had two base hits, Paul Sanchez had a base hit and two-base hit, while Daniel Garcia homered and Joe Stickney singled.
The Fire Department had the hit as Angelo Guieb, Brian Rose (double) and Jake Black (double) were all 4-for-4. Darren Miller also sent one out of the park and singled, Stick Morales, PJ Arencibia and Colton Butler add doused a pair of knocks, Benny Lowe doubled and with base hits were Raul Franco and Stevie Monsalvatge.
Rodriguez Cigars 19, Roostica 16
Roostica seemed to be in control by scoring 11 runs in its first two at bats but Rodriguez Cigars rallied to stay unbeaten in early-season action.
Joe Stickney drove in nine RBI on a trio of long balls to power the comeback rally for Rodriguez, finishing the night 4-for-4, Danny DiFabio Clinton Storr and Andrew Rodriguez all had two each, while Armando Rojas hit a home run and single. Hugo Valdez added a double and single, Paul Sanchez had two base hit and with one each were Raiko Alfonso and Chichi Rodriguez.
Steve Wells doubled twice and homered once to help push Roostica into the early lead, as along with teammate Johnny Mensallvatage, who double, had three hits. Mike Arncibia also parked a shot as part of his two hits, Hugo Valdez Jr. and Joey Gandolfo also had two while with one was Mikey Henriquez, Andy Perez (double), Lane Hilliard, Joseph Varela and Garret Pita.
Rodriguez Cigars 21, Roostica 15
This time it was Rodriguez Cigars’ turn to take the lead but they did not relinquish it despite Roostica putting up seven unanswered runs in the final two frames.
Clinton Storr was a triple shy of the cycle to lead the way for the cigar makers, rolling up four hits, while Danny DiFabio also had four base wraps in the game. Armando Rojas tripled and hit two home tuns to bring in seven, Hugo Valdes ran into a two-base hit and two base hits, and singling twice was Paul Sanchez and Raiko Alfonso. Andrew Rodriguez tripled and singled, Daniel Garcia put two shots over the fence for five RBI, Joe Stickney and Chichi Rodriguez each added two hits and with one were Rusty Palfh and Joal Rivero.
For Roostica, Andy Perez cooked up a home run, Hugo Valdez Jr. a double and two home runs, Mikey Henriquez a double, and Joseph Varela double and inside-the-park home run all had three hits. Steve Wells rounded the bases once and stopped halfway for his two hits, Miguel Gonzalez doubled up his doubles, and Mike Arencibia had a base hit and double. Lane Hilliard and Junior Guieb both singled and Garret Pita tripled.