When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, something is bound to break. Such was the case this week in the Key West Men’s Softball League as the reigning champions, Rodriguez Cigars, rolled into a matchup with perinatal favorite Jolly’s Liquor Store and this time it was unstoppable force that broke past the immovable object.
It was actually the second loss of the week for Jolly’s, who split with the Key West Firefighters in a pair of games, to give Rodriguez Cigars a 1½-game lead on the league, while Roostica topped the Key West Outlaws to move within two games of first. Rodriguez currently sits at 11-4, Jolly’s is 10-6, Roostica holds a 9-6 record, while the Outlwas are 4-10 and the Firefighters are 3-11 overall.
Jolly’s Liquor Store 27,
K.W. Firefighters 22
The Firefighters scored in every inning to keep the game close the entire way, but they needed a 10-spot in the sixth to rally a comeback against Jolly’s but came up short with just five.
Blasting a home run as part of a 6-for-6, seven-RBI performance was Doug Holmes for Jolly’s Liquor, while Ronnie Presley also poured on a long ball as part of five hits. JJ Fallon tabbed up a pair of doubles and home runs good for eight RBI, Ben Blattenbegr and Bobby Lowe both doubled and singled three times, while Harry Milliken had four base knocks. Oni Ferreiro Jr. was a triple shy of a cycle, while with two hits were Dylan Kibler and Garret Frey.
Stick Morales, with a home run, and Korey Rodriguez, with a double, tried to keep the Firefighters in range of the win by each going 4-for-4, Jake Black and Colton Butler were both 3-for-3, while Benny Lowe homered and singled, JP Mallott tripled and singled Chad Rodrgiuez doubled and singled and with a pair of hits was Stevie Monsalvatage.
K.W. Firefighters 21,
Jolly’s Liquor Store 20
This time around it was Jolly’s that needed to rally for seven run, which they did, to go ahead by one entering the bottom of the seventh, only to allowed the Firefighters to score twice in the bottom of the frame for the victory.
Stick Morales drove in the winning run with a double as part of his seven RBI and two hits for the Firefighters scoring Benny Lowe who had two doubles, a home run and four RBI. Stevie Monsalvatage doused a two-base hit and two base hits, Colton Butler also had a two bagger as well as a base knock, Chad Rodriguez reach safely twice with hits and with one each were Korey Rodriguez (double), PJ Mallot and Raul Franco.
Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Doug Holmes still collected four RBI with a double and home run for Jolly’s, while Oni Ferrerio Jr. had a pair of doubles, Garret Frey tripled and singled twice and Ben Blattenbeger had three hits. With two were Bobby Lowe, JJ Fallon, Dylan Kibler and Harry Milliken, who tripled, as Ralphie Henriquez sent one over the fence and Ronnie Presley singled.
Roostica 25,
K.W. Outlaws 18
It was a two-run difference entering the seventh inning, when Roostica broke the game open with a 10-run at-bat for an 11-run advantage which they were able to hold onto despite the Outlaws attempting to rally for four runs.
Saucing four hits, half of those for home runs, was Andy Perez who drove in seven runs for Roostica, while Johnny Monsalvatage also had four hits, including two doubles as did Steve Wells, with his own two-bagger. Joey Figueroa reach three times on two doubles and a single, Anthony Henriquez rounded the bases on an inside-the-park home run and singled for four RBI, Garrett Pita also picked up a home run of the inside-the-park variety and doubled, Nelson Fonseca doubled twice, Joe Varela and Brandon Presley both homered and with a single was Hugo Valdez Jr.
Lito Lopez was all over the bath paths for the Outlaws as he homered and tripled as part of his 5-for-5, four-RBI night, Alexey Vergas had a two-base hit and two base hits, Eddie Torna ripped three singles, home runs came from Marlon Manresa and D’Anthony Rodriguez, who both also singled, as well as Kevin Rivera, who also doubled for four RBI. Jorge Martinez and Allan Trujillo doubled and singled and adding a double was Chichi Rodriguez.
Rodriguez Cigars 23,
Jolly’s Liquor Store 19
In the battle of the league’s top two teams, it was Rodriguez who struck first with a 12-run third inning, but Jolly’s responded with 11 run of their own in the fifth to make it a two run difference. The defending champs would add four insurance runs from there, which proved necessary as Jolly’s touched home twice in their final at-bat, but were still four runs shy of a comeback.
Lacing two home runs and a single for five RBI, Armando Rojas stoked the Cigar makers victory, while also with a home run and two singles was Alexei Socorras. Andrew Rodriguez wrapped up four RBI on two doubles and two singles, Danny DiFabio needed a triple to reach the cycle as he brought home four runs, on a double and long ball, Hugo Valdez doubled and singled, Paul Sanchez and Joal Rivero had a pair of hits with one were Joe Stickney and Rusty Pfaph.
For Jolly’s, Troy Curry doubled twice and singled once, Ralphie Henriquez tripled, doubled and singled, Casey Taylor had a two-base hit and two base hits while the home runs came from Juanito Menendez (four RBI) and Doug Holme, who both singled. Oni Ferrerio Jr. had a pair of two-baggers, Garret Frey added two, JJ Fallon homered, Harry Milliken doubled, as Bobby Lowe and Ben Blattenbeger singled.