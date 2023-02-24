The 24th season of the Southernmost Hockey Club opened on Saturday, Feb. 18, with local singer Carmen Rodriguez, once again, gracing the Southernmost Rink with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
After that, it was game on for the four age groups.
To honor the Hughes family, a moment of silence was given before the first U14 game. Luke Hughes was scheduled to play in the match but was postponed for the family.
11-AND-UNDER
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 5,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 2
The game was tight for the first period of play, but the Eagles broke a 2-2 tie with 8:31 remaining in the second via a pair of second-period goals and one more in the third to take the victory in the opening contest of the season.
The Burners started the scoring at the 9:31 mark in the first on an unassisted goal by first-year player Deklan Rosen. Almost two minutes later, David Gordillo Vera popped in a goal at the 7:26 mark for a 1-1 tie.
In the second, the Eagles took a 2-1 lead off the first of two goals by Maximus Meyer, assisted by Zebediah Edwing Fisher. The Burners’ Tyler Manzanarez tied the game at 2 on an assist from Rosen.
But that was all the Eagles would give up and added goals by Fisher at the 12:11 mark in the second and Vera put in his second for a 4-2 advantage going into the third. With 2:22 left in the game, Meyer scored on an assist by Tobias Pavelek.
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 8,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 0
The Sharks were hungry in the second game and took the fuel out of the Burners with a shutout by goalie Marley Sweet.
On offense, David Gordillo Vera and Maya Ruzickova each netted a hat trick, as Adam Awan and Anthony Linares each scored a goal and had an assist.
14-AND-UNDER
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 10,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 3
The Panthers clawed out four first-period goals to skate away with this match. Jakub Krytinar etched a hat trick all in the first period and assisted on a goal by Archie White. Ryder Almeda ripped the nets for a pair of goals and assisted on two, Levi Rosen also put in a pair. Aiden Trujillo scored and assisted as Emma Anton and Taya Ward-Water both added a goal.
The Red Wings kept it close for a few minutes in the first. Down 2-0, Jad DeForrest netted his first of three goals for a 2-1 game. DeForrest scored in the second and added a goal with 8:47 left in the final period off an assist by Kobe Greene.
8-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 10,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 1
The Surge scored at 12:15 into the first on a goal by Ella Gurecky as the Lightning knotted the game at the 11:35 mark by Nicholas Cantatore.
After that, Surge erupted for 16 more goals over the game for a mercy-rule victory.
With five goals each were Nicholas Pavliashvili and Parker Silva. Noah Latal picked up four goals and with one each was Samuel Bozek and Maximillian Falkner-Bleil.
6-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 6,
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 2
The Heroes cooked up a 2-1 advantage in the opening period, but the Wahoos dove deep to take two in the second and three more in the third frames.
Heroes’ Andrew James opened the scoring at the 12-minute mark in the first with an assist from Nicholas Jezek.
The Wahoos knotted the game at 1 on a goal by Jack Nicklaus, his first of six.
With 38 seconds left in the opener, Kenzo Liepins put the Heroes ahead, but not for long.
Nicklaus kept the goals coming in the second at the 6:33 mark, and again with 2:53 left scoring on an assist by Grant Zeid.
In the third, Nicklaus scored at 11:45, 7:50 and 2:43 marks.