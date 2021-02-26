Every so often, the bottom of the heap has its day in the sun as was the case for Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos last Friday in Men’s Over-37 Softball League action.
The Roncos racked up 10 runs in the first and finalized their scoring with eight in the bottom of five to take a 26-19 win over the third-place Dr. Jerry’s Snappers at DeWitt Roberts Field.
Leading the way, Rich Baker parked a pair out of the park to drive in four and Tim Neeley tripled as the dynamic duo each went 5-for-5 at the plate for the Roncos.
Tommy Lapp also homered two times and singled two times to plate a half dozen baserunners. Marty Gregurich smacked four singles, John Childs went yard and singled two times and Leno Paulino, Ken Dispenza, and Chris Hilliard each doubled and singled.
The Snappers Alexey “Chino” Verges homered twice and singled two times to send five home, David Flynn hammered four base hits, Dylan Kibler thumped a three-base hit and two base hits, Alex Torres singled, doubled and homered, and Jose Santiago and Danny Kirknick were good for three hits each. Nick Hogen went yard and singled, Ben Blattenberger doubled and singled, Harry Milliken and Tom Haas hoisted two hits each as Willie Rodriguez singled.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 25,
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 24
The second-place Morays waxed a 29-20 advantage going into the top of the fourth and final frame but the top-ranked Jaibas melted the lead with five in their half to improve to 13-5 on the season.
Nick Hogen was 4-for-4 but his final was a walk-off double for the Jaibas. Marty Gregurich went yard, doubled and singled twice, Tom Haas was also 4-for-4 to score the winning run.
Ronnie Presley doubled twice and singled, Stu Lilly nailed a two-base hit and two base hits and Alex Torres singled three times. Lino Paulino tripled and singled, Alexey “Chino” Verges doubled and singled and with two hits were Chris Hilliard and John Hornyak.
For the Morays, Tommy “Lapp Dog” Lapp homered, doubled twice and singled with four RBI, Doug Holmes tripled and David Flynn hammered two doubles as the trio each had a perfect night at the plate.
Greg Eagle homered, doubled and singled to plate four, Chris Hall went yard and added two hits also for four RBI, and Dylan Kibler slapped a trio of base hits.
Ben Blattenberger, Harry Milliken, Danny Kirknick (double), and Dave Matea had two hits each.