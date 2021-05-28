There was just one game on Friday, May 21, in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, which did not affect the league standings.
The Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos improved to 4-2 and solidified their second-place standing behind the 6-0 Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, which was idle in their scheduled match with the Ben’s Candle Shop Morays.
Tied with a 1-5 mark are the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers and Morays.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 30,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 17
The Roncos bagged plenty of Snappers with 39 hits, led by Tommy Lapp via a home run, two doubles with four RBI, and Rich Baker, also a dinger, as the dynamic duo each had a 5-for-5 performance at the plate.
Ken Dispenza doubled twice and singled twice, Jorge Martinez ripped a two-bagger and a trio of base hits, Darnell Henderson drove in four runs on four hits and Tim Neely slugged four singles.
John Childs put the orb out of DeWitt Roberts Field, doubled and singled to plate six runners, Mike Balbuena doubled twice and singled and Alex Torres hammered three hits.
The Snappers’ Juanito Menendez drove in six runs on two home runs, a double and single, as Kiki Lopez also went 4-for-4. Sean Patrick doubled and singled twice, Alexey Verges slugged three singles and back from injured reserve Willy Rodriguez ripped three base hits. David Flynn tripled and singled, Jose Santiago cracked a pair of base hits and Joal Rivero singled.