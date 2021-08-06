Despite there still being nine games left on the regular-season schedule, the only true battle in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League is for second place as Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos and Ben’s Candle Shop Morays entered last week tied for the No. 2 spots at 6-6 overall.
Unfortunately for the Morays, a meeting with the first-place Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, who has but two losses on the season, was on their docket, while the Roncos were set up to take on the last-place Harpoon Harry’s Snappers, with only two wins through 12 games.
That made the difference as Tommy Tiles FKWT took the one-game advantage on the Ben’s Candle Shop, but on Friday, Aug. 6, the schedule casts the other way as the Roncos are now set up to take on the first-place Breakfast Club Two Jiabas at 8:30 p.m., following the doubleheader opener between the Morays and cellar-dwelling Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 16,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 13
Ben’s Candle bunch was able to open a four-run advantage after the top of the sixth inning, but a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the frame by the Breakfast Club Too crew propelled the first-place team to victory.
Going a combined 12-for-12, Troy Curry doubled and homered, Chris Hilliard doubled as part of his four RBI, and Chichi Rodriguez tripled, each in four at-bats for the Jaibas. Marty Gregurich contributed a pair of doubles and triple to the winning cause, Ronnie Presley blasted a home run as part of his two hits while also with a pair of base knocks were Bobby Lopez, Tom Haas and John Bendora, with a double. Stu Lilly singled.
Ben Blattenbeger collected four to lead the Morays, while teammate Harry Milliken had a double and two triples for four RBI. Greg Eagle also had a pair of doubles as well as a single, as Dave Matea and Dylan Kibler each had three singles. Chris Hall added two hits and with one were Jason Johnson and Kyle Cabrera.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 18,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 13
Six unanswered runs in the final two at-bats by Harpoon Harry’s was not enough to overcome the 11-run advantage built by the Tommy Tiles FKWT team, who moved back into sole possession of second place.
With two doubles and two singles, Mike Balbuena powered the early lead for the Roncos, as teammates Jorge Martinez also had four hits in the win. Tommy Lapp was a home run shy of the cycle with four RBI, Marty Gregurich tripled and singled twice, while also with three hits were Tim Neely, Dylan Kibler and Harry Milliken. Rich Baker connected on a single.
Junior Guieb single-handily tried to keep the Snappers in the game as he rocketed three balls out of the park as part of his eight-RBI performance. Sean Patrick added a three-base hit and two base hits, Troy Curry had a two-base hit and two base hits, while with a trio of base knocks were Jorge Blanco, Alex Torres and Chris Hilliard. Juanito Menendez did his part with two home runs, while with two hits apiece were Alexey Vergas and Jose Santiago.