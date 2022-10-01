A month into the new Key West Men's Over-35 softball season and already half of the games have been postponed, including the scheduled contests on Friday, Sept. 30, as most are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The week prior, two games were played, with the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos moving atop the league standing with a pair of victories, while Harpoon Harry's Snapper are still searching for that first victory of the young campaign.