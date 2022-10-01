A month into the new Key West Men's Over-35 softball season and already half of the games have been postponed, including the scheduled contests on Friday, Sept. 30, as most are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The week prior, two games were played, with the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos moving atop the league standing with a pair of victories, while Harpoon Harry's Snapper are still searching for that first victory of the young campaign.
While there will be no action this week, the teams are expected back on the field the following Friday, Oct. 7, at the Wickers Sports Complex.
Jolly's Liquor Store Morays 17,
Harpoon Harry's Snappers 14
Tied after the second frame, the Jolly's Liquor Store Morays broke the game open with 12 runs in its next three at-bats and then held off the final surge by the Harpoon Harry's Snapper to claim the win.
With three hits apiece for the Morays were Ben Blattenbeger with a double, Dylan Kibler with a double and triple, and Marlon Manresa. Harry Milliken, Jeff Kurkoski and Nick Hogan all had t a pair of base knocks, and adding one were Dave Matea and Ronnie Presley.
Troy Curry and Junior Guieb had the only extra-base hits for the Snapper, as both had a double as part of their three hits, also with a trio of base raps were Willy Rodriguez and Alex Torres, David Thomblaydhad two hits, and with one each was Eddie Tornac and Alain Pedcioso.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 20,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 13
The two-time defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas seemed to pick right back up where they left off with an eight-run outburst in the second at-bat but that would be as far as their lead would extend, as Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos held them to just five runs the rest of the way while scoring 19 in their final four trips to the plate for the victory.
Going 5-for-5 for Tommy Tiles FKWT in the win was Raul Franco with a double, Rocky Ramirez tripled, homered, and singled twice, John Childs and Marlon Manresa had four hits each, with three hits were Mike Balbauna and Kenny Dispenza, while Tommy Lapp and Rich Baker, with a home run, had two and with one were Darnell Henderson and Dave Thomblyd.
For Breakfast Club Too, Troy Curry had a pair of doubles and single, Dylan Kibler reached with three hits, Bobby Lopez and Stu Lilly singled twice, Ronnie Presley doubled and tripled, Nick Hogan and Chevy Echevarri both doubled and singled and with hits were John Hornyak, Tom Haas, Marty Gregurich and Ben Blattenbeger.