Backed up by Snappers second baseman Willie Rodriguez, center, shortstop Joal Rivero tagged second to get the force on Roncos’ baserunner Ken Dispenza, right, and made the throw to first to turn an unassisted doubled play.
ABOVE: Roncos’ Rich Baker nearly got an out on Snappers baserunner Junior Guieb, who stopped short of running past third base.
RON COOKE/The Citizen
Backed up by Snappers second baseman Willie Rodriguez, center, shortstop Joal Rivero tagged second to get the force on Roncos’ baserunner Ken Dispenza, right, and made the throw to first to turn an unassisted doubled play.
Photos by RON COOKE/The Citizen
LEFT: Shortstop Jorge Martinez made the throw to first to get the out for the Roncos.
RON COOKE/The Citizen
Backed up by leftfielder Tim Neeley, Roncos right centerfielder outfielder Jay Vanderhoof made a running catch on a high fly ball in Men’s Over-35 action.
The battle for second place in the Men’s Over-35 Softball went the way of Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos, which now have a two-game advantage against third-place Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, with the two teams still jockeying for postseason position as the season winds down. The Harpoon Harry Snappers nearly knocked off the top-seeded Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, but it would have made little difference in the overall standings.
The Roncos will look to hold onto that second-place standing when they take on the Snappers at 7 p.m. in the first of two games on Friday, Oct. 1, at DeWitt Roberts Field, with the night cap, at 8:30, featuring the Jaibas and Morays.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 29,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 18
Racking up 42 hits in the win, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos were led by Tommy Lapp with a grand slam, two doubles and a pair of singles for five RBI, and Rich Baker also with a long ball, two doubles and two singles for four RBI. Also with five hits for the victors were Tim Neely and Robert Frano, both with two doubles, while with four hits were Jorge Martinez, with a double, Raul Franco, with a triple, and Mike Balbuena, with a double and four RBI. Also with three hits were Jay Hubert and Ken Dispenza, who tripled.
For Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, Chris Hall and Kyle Cabrera were 5-for-5, Ben Blattenbeger and Harry Milliken each had four hits, connecting on three apiece were Dylan Kibler and Doug Holmes, who had a double, home run and six RBI, while with two hits were Jeff Kurkowski, with a double, Jason Johnson, Dave Matea and Bob Maun.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 14, Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 13
In a game that saw six lead changes, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas took a two-run advantage entering the final at-bat, but were able to hold the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to just a single run to secure the victory.
Blasting a pair of home runs good for four RBI, Ronnie Presley kept the Jaibas’ lead atop the league at six games, while teammate Bobby Lopez added a double as part of his three hits. Also with a trio of base knocks were Paul Sanchez, John Bandora and Tom Haas, Chris Hilliard had a double and single, Nick Hogan, Alex Diequez and Stu Lilly each had two hits and Troy Curry tripled.