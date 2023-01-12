Celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 15, runners are once again set to compete in one of the United States’ top winter half-marathons during the Key West Half Marathon, which attracts thousands of enthusiasts each year from around the U.S. and many other countries.
The event has been named one of the nation’s top winter half-marathons by Runner’s World and ranked among 13 must-do U.S. half-marathons by Competitor.com, also has an associated 5K run that is planned for those who prefer a shorter distance.
Pre-race events are scheduled Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12-14, while post-race fun Sunday afternoon includes the Hemingway Rum Stroll and Key West Beach N’ Beer Mile.
The athletic action begins with the 6-8 p.m. Runners’ Meet & Greet Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Half Shell Raw Bar at 231 Margaret St. in the Key West Historic Seaport.
A race expo and packet pickup are set for 3-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, outside the Half Shell Raw Bar.
The half-marathon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Caroline and Grinnell streets in the seaport area. Runners follow a flat, fast 13.1-mile course through Key West’s scenic Old Town and along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline before finishing near the intersection of Caroline and Margaret streets.
The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m.
After the race, an awards party and concert are planned outside the Half Shell Raw Bar.
Awards are to be presented to first- through third-place male and female finishers in five-year age groups ranging from 9 and under to 75 and over, as well as to the top overall competitors and those in the masters’ division.
Running enthusiasts who can’t be in Key West can take part remotely via the “run anywhere” registration option.
Entry is $134.99 per person plus a sign-up fee for the half-marathon and $65.99 per person plus a sign-up fee for the 5K, whether athletes participate in Key West or remotely. Military and local discounts are offered. Each entrant is to receive a tech race shirt and a finisher medal.
Entry to the Rum Stroll and Beach N’ Beer Mile is $49 per person for each event.