Celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 15, runners are once again set to compete in one of the United States’ top winter half-marathons during the Key West Half Marathon, which attracts thousands of enthusiasts each year from around the U.S. and many other countries.

25th key west half marathon logo

The event has been named one of the nation’s top winter half-marathons by Runner’s World and ranked among 13 must-do U.S. half-marathons by Competitor.com, also has an associated 5K run that is planned for those who prefer a shorter distance.