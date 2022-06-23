Teams races along the Seven-Mile Bridge during the second annual SBI Marathon Grand Prix in 2016, which was the last time a powerboat race was held in the Middle Keys. Race World Offshore, which is the hosts of the World Championship in Key West in October, is set to bring back racing in Marathon in 2023.
Eight years after the Marathon Grand Prix was scrubbed from the Superboat International schedule, Race World Offshore announced on Tuesday, June 21, that its Inaugural 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 calendar from April 28-30.
In fact, the American Power Boat Association (APBA) will begin its 2023 National Series Race with the event in Marathon, which will race alongside the recently renovated Seven-Mile Bridge — but not underneath as was done before a change to the course 2015, which was the last year the a powerboat race was held in the Middle Keys.
“I have been talking about this for a couple of years and I’m really looking forward to having a race here,” said RWO president Larry Bleil, who was part of the Conch Republic Offshore Powerboat Racing Association when the event was last held in Marathon. “It’s time we kick the season off a little sooner, with an APBA National Event, and the weather here, during April, is perfect.”
The 2023 edition of the event will have raceboats navigating a new course in the Gulf of Mexico, close to shore, which will allow fans to be up close, as well as, a unique twist, with RWO VIP tents and race day viewing granted on newly renovated former Seven-Mile Bridge.
“My first offshore race was in Marathon in 1986,” said John Tomlinson, who is now a multi-time world and national champion in various classes.
Additional details on the course and lodging will be released in the near future, according to the release.