The second annual Youth Football Camp is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at the George Mira Football Field.

The camp is open to youth 8 to 18 years old. Coaches will instruct players on football fundamentals with cone and agility drills.

The camp is free, and lunch will be provided.

Key West High School’s all-time leading rusher and National Football League player Mekhi Sargent will make a guest appearance during the day.

For information, contact Miguel Gonzalez at 305-684-6727.