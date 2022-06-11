The second annual Youth Football Camp is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at the George Mira Football Field.
The camp is open to youth 8 to 18 years old. Coaches will instruct players on football fundamentals with cone and agility drills.
The camp is free, and lunch will be provided.
Key West High School’s all-time leading rusher and National Football League player Mekhi Sargent will make a guest appearance during the day.
For information, contact Miguel Gonzalez at 305-684-6727.
