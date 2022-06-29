Mekhi Sargent has come full circle.
Growing up in Key West playing on the George Mira Football Field, Sargent said it was his dream to compete at a higher level one day.
By the looks of the eager young football players at a pair of football camps this past week, Sargent has become a hometown hero after just one season in the National Football League.
On Friday, June 24, Sargent teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of the Keys to put on the first Mekhi Sargent Football Campaign. Close to 100 members of the Key West and Big Pine clubs were at George Mira Field for what could be his first of many camps with the national organization.
After an hour into the camp on Friday, Sargent was stoked as he ran from station to station.
“It is a blessing to come home. To see the smiles on the kid’s faces makes my day. This is the highlight of the summer,” stressed Sargent. “I wanted to do it now, it’s the perfect time to get them outside and enjoy the sun. As long as the kids enjoy it, it’s all good.”
Judy Leggett, Executive Director of the Key West Boys & Girls Club, was ecstatic that Sargent partnered with the local clubs.
“We’re so grateful for him to reach back to the kids in this community. I told him when I met him today, I tried to recruit some past athletes to come back and associate with the club and the kids. To be so young and think about it so early in the pros, it will be great to partner with this group. This is a fabulous thing he has done, and we’re grateful. When he reached it out, it was inspiring,” Leggett said.
The following day, Saturday, June 25, well over 100 youth players attended the second annual Key West Football Camp also at Mira Field.
Camp coordinator Miguel Gonzalez had plenty of help at the well-organized second summer camp.
“What an awesome camp. We’ve got some guys giving back to the community. We’ve got some high school coaches; you’ve got an NFL player with Mekhi Sargent giving back to the community. It means a lot. It’s amazing — could not do it without these guys,” stressed Gonzalez. “We had a lot of kids show up by word of mouth. We gave out 100 T-shirts but had well over 100 kids. We’ve got a guy on the grill with free burgers and hot dogs, Gatorade, water and a DJ.”
On both days, Sargent, along with the group of former Key West High School and collegiate players as well as local coaches, was there to teach football skills and how to work together as a team for aspiring football players from ages 5 to 18.
At the end of the second day of drills, Sargent was grateful to family and friends for putting it all together.
“I knew it was going to be a blast, I didn’t think this many people would show up. I’m so thankful that the parents brought them over and all the coaches came out and gave their time,” said Sergeant as he took a break from his first autograph session. “I’ll always come home and show my love and my support, just like my family and friends showed me love and support along the way. I’m here for the kids, I’m here for the community, we’re going to keep giving back.”
Now in his second season in the NFL, Sargent is under contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he will compete for a spot on the depth chart at the running back position.
Sargent knows it will not be easy, but he is more than prepared to make it happen.
“I feel the NFL is an uphill battle, you’ve got to prove yourself each and every day. Instead of being a participant, be a playmaker. That’s the story of the league,” said Sargent. “Growing up, it was a dream of mine to play professional football, along with so many of my peers. What made me different was putting in the work every day and not settling for less. I felt like I had so much I needed to prove and pour into this game. It’s unbelievable and happy things turned out the way that it did.”
After an All-American career with the Conchs, Sargent graduated from the University of Iowa after a successful four years that catapulted him into the NFL — first with the Tennessee Titan and then Los Angeles Rams.
Sargent said he realized the importance of an education.
“Grades first, grades always come first. Without the grades you won’t go far in life and I try to preach that all the time to my peers, my family, my friends,” said Sargent. “Education is so important, especially after football. You still have a life to live.”