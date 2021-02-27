LKGA junior golf awards

The Lower Keys Golf Association 2021 award winners, Devon Gilday, left and Fin Saunders, right, stand with LKGA’s Norm Fowler.

 Photo provided

Typically presented during a big dinner, but this year without one due to virus concerns, the Lower Keys Golf Association, with it is their mission to promote and sponsor junior golf, awarded its annual honors this week to Devon Gilday and Fin Saunders. Gilday, who was The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year, earned the Michael Conroy award for sportsmanship, while Saunders, who was part of the All-County Team, garnered the Ed Rochelle Scholarship which gives $500 to an outgoing senior.