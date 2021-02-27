Typically presented during a big dinner, but this year without one due to virus concerns, the Lower Keys Golf Association, with it is their mission to promote and sponsor junior golf, awarded its annual honors this week to Devon Gilday and Fin Saunders. Gilday, who was The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year, earned the Michael Conroy award for sportsmanship, while Saunders, who was part of the All-County Team, garnered the Ed Rochelle Scholarship which gives $500 to an outgoing senior.
JUNIOR GOLF