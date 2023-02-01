The opening leg of the 38th annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series was held Sunday, Jan. 23, with an easterly wind diminishing from 18 knots at race start to 16 knots and sea rolling with 4- to 6-foot waves on with multicolor hues of blue and green waters under sunny skies.

That allow for a fast trip to Sand Key and back during the all-in-fun race series that recalls the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800s. Seventeen vessels took part in the first race of the series. The second race in the series takes place Feb. 26.