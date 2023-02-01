The opening leg of the 38th annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series was held Sunday, Jan. 23, with an easterly wind diminishing from 18 knots at race start to 16 knots and sea rolling with 4- to 6-foot waves on with multicolor hues of blue and green waters under sunny skies.
That allow for a fast trip to Sand Key and back during the all-in-fun race series that recalls the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800s. Seventeen vessels took part in the first race of the series. The second race in the series takes place Feb. 26.
The breezy conditions aided the bigger boats to victory as the Schooner Class, led by America 2.0 and Janet Snell at the helm in 36 minutes, were just ahead of Serenity, captained by Glen Scannell, in 41:10; they were the fastest of the day.
South Wind, guided by Wayne Fox, won the Classic Class in 41:30, while winning the Monohull-over-40-feet Class was Matt Stone aboard the Kimberely Anne in 44:30, beating out Don Rapavero aboard the Mesmariah, which crossed the line in 48:19.
It was a tight race to the finish in the Monohull 30-to-39-feet Class as the top three were separated by roughly two and a half minutes, with Persistance and Rick LeGeyt garnering the victory in 49:13, in front of the Night Nurse Scott Davis, which was a minute back at 51:11, and Fair Winds and Dave Arnold in 51:54.
In the Monohull 29-feet-and-Under Class, the Knot Flying with Rooster Paolone at the helm was back to the line first in 57:35 topping the Freya and Evalena Worthington, who made the round trip in 1:07.
Each race of the four-leg series is held on the final Sunday of the month from January through April.