Between the storm and upcoming festivities, the Key West Youth Football League made up two games during the week and will have just a pair of contests on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the George Mira Football Field.
Starting off the day will be the Island Runner Dolphins taking on the undefeated Lass Re Captive Packers for a 9 a.m. kickoff in C division action followed by Manley deBoer Ravens and UME Buccaneers at 11 a.m. in a B division clash.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 18,
MANLEY DEBOER RAVENS 0
The Seahawks broke the plane of the goal line with 4:27 left in the opening quarter on a 25-yard TD run by Emarlo Gonzalez. The extra point run by Zachary Ward was thwarted by the Ravens.
Just over a minute later, Mason Waldner fumbled a handoff from Matthew Oviedo who recovered the ball for a touchdown and 12-0 advantage. The extra point run by George Eggers was stopped short of the line.
Early in the second quarter, Tyrese Scott forced Ravens QB Hershell Major III to fumble the ball and Scott recovered for a touchdown and what would be the final score of the game.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 32,
ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 0
The Jags racked up 20 first-quarter points to put this game away early. Jessie Hubbard broke the goal line first for the Jaguars on a 22-yard kickoff return with 7:44 left in the first quarter. The point after by Zion Harper was good for a 7-0 lead.
At the 2:21 mark in the first, Erickson Noel scored on a 69-yard run and once again, Harper connected for the point after and 14-0 advantage.
With 47 seconds left on the clock in the opening frame, Hubbard rambled 32 yards for six on his sticks but the extra point attempt by Devin Stanley was stopped by the Fins.
Midway through the second, Harper connected with Hubbard for a 56-yard scoring pass. This time Harper was not able to get the point after but the Jaguars were up 26-0.
After a scoreless third, Noel capped a Jaguars scoring drive with an 18-yard TD. Reginald Peterson was good for the extra point to ice the game.
FLAG DIVISION
AOK REALTY GATORS 30,
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 0
The highly anticipated game was a romp by the unbeaten Gators. Carter Mendez got the Gators into the end zone at the 7:45 mark in the first quarter on a 22-yard run. Jeremiah Marius converted the two-point conversion to go up, 8-0.
With no time on the clock in the second, Leondre Marius rambled 24 yards to score as Leondre Marius, once again, was good for the two-pointer and 16-0 advantage.
Midway through the third quarter, Leondre Marius took off on a 50-yard scoring run as Mendez got over the goal line for the two-point run for a 24-0 tilt.
With 3:55 left in the game, Leondre Marius intercepted the ball and ran it to the one-yard line where teammate Toren Thomas dove over the line to end the scoring.