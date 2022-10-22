Between the storm and upcoming festivities, the Key West Youth Football League made up two games during the week and will have just a pair of contests on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the George Mira Football Field.

Starting off the day will be the Island Runner Dolphins taking on the undefeated Lass Re Captive Packers for a 9 a.m. kickoff in C division action followed by Manley deBoer Ravens and UME Buccaneers at 11 a.m. in a B division clash.

roncooke@bellsouth.net