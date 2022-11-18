The season ended on Saturday, Nov. 12, for the Key West Youth Football League at the George Mira Football Field with a trio of teams completing the campaign unbeaten.

In the B Division, the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks finished with a 6-0 record, while the Lass Re Captive Packers ended with a 7-0 mark in the C Division and AOK Realty Gators topped out at 7-0 in Flag Division play.

