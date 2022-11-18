The season ended on Saturday, Nov. 12, for the Key West Youth Football League at the George Mira Football Field with a trio of teams completing the campaign unbeaten.
In the B Division, the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks finished with a 6-0 record, while the Lass Re Captive Packers ended with a 7-0 mark in the C Division and AOK Realty Gators topped out at 7-0 in Flag Division play.
The tackle divisions will play in a postseason tournament in West Palm Beach and the Flag Division all-stars will square off in a best-of-three tournament Dec. 6-8 at home.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 26,
UME BUCCANEERS 19
The Seahawks scored 13 points in the second quarter for the very close game to maintain a perfect season. Michael Perry Jr. got the Seahawks in the end zone on a 12-yard run to cap a three-play drive with 6:23 left in the first. Just 22 seconds later, the Buccaneers tied the game at 6-6 on a Marvin Bien Aime 61-yard scoring run at the 6:01 mark.
At 8:46 in the third, Seahawks quarterback Matthew Oviedo connected with Tyrese Scott on a 14-yard scoring pass to pull up a 12-6 advantage. Two minutes later, Oviedo this time hooked up with Perry Jr on a 40-yard TD pass. Perry Jr. was good for the extra point and 19-6 lead.
The Bucs came back with an 8-yard touchdown by Bien Aime but the extra point was no good for a 19-12 Seahawks lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Bucs tied the game at 19-all as Bien Aime dove over the goal line from the 3-yard line to make it a 19-19 game. With 48 ticks on the clock, Devin Stehly did what he does best, bulldozed over the goal line from the 2-yard line to put the Seahawks in the win column.
The Seahawks rushed for 202 yards on 39 carries led by Perry Jr. with 95, Stehly picked up 45 and Oviedo had 34.
Bien Aime led the Bucs rushing with 74 yards on eight carries and Mike Jayson Michel picked up 51 yards.
LASS RE CAPTIVE PACKERS 19,
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 6
The Packers did not roll over the much-improved Jaguars but still kept the perfect streak going. With 31 seconds left in the opening quarter, Justin Osborne, who rushed for 120 yards on four carries, capped a three-play drive with a 73-yard sprint into the Jaguars’ end zone for six.
First State tied the game, 6-6, at the 2:41 mark in the second on a Jessie Hubbard 3-yard dive. Hubbard led his team in rushing with 112 yards.
With time running out in the half, Osborne broke free for a 41-yard TD as Jaiden Lopez was good for the extra point to go up, 13-6.
Osborne iced the game on a 24-yard kickoff return for the final score.
FLAG DIVISION
AOK REALTY GATORS 48,
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 0
In the first quarter, Leondre Marius scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 50 and 5 yards for a 12-0 advantage.
At the 4:24 mark in the second, Carter Mendez outran the Bulldogs’ defense for a 23-yard touchdown. As time expired for the first half, Julian Parks took it over the goal line from the 4-yard line for a 24-0 halftime lead.
With 5:30 left in the third, Jeremiah Marius tackled the Bulldogs’ ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety and 26-0 tilt. The Gators would score again in the third time on a 33-yard sprint by Kezon Liepins.
In the fourth quarter, Toren Thomas made a tackle in the end zone for a second safety and two points with 3:10 remaining. Jeremiah Marius capped the scoring on a 53-yard jaunt into the end zone with 38 seconds left in the game.
CMG HURRICANES 20,
MOOSE LODGE WOLVERINES 6
The defenses controlled the first half with just one touchdown. With 2:08 left in the opening quarter, Jaxon McEaney took off on a 27-yard scoring run for a 6-0 Canes edge which is how the half ended.
With 4:58 left in the third, Sullivan Schwartz connected with McEaney on a 36-yard touchdown pass as McEaney was good for the 2-point conversion and 14-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines got on the scoreboard at the 4:59 mark in the fourth on a 30-yard scoring run by Levi Major for a 14-6 game.
The Hurricanes started a drive with 3:15 showing in the fourth. Schwartz got his team to the 2-yard line on a 51-yard sprint and he dove over the goal line on the next play for the final score of the game with no time left on the clock.