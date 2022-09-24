The highly-anticipated B Division matchup between the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and UME Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept. 17, did not disappoint — unless you were rooting for the Bucs in the close game.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Seahawks take on the Manley Deboer Ravens in the 2 p.m. game at George Mira Field.

roncooke@bellsouth.net