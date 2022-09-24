The highly-anticipated B Division matchup between the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and UME Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept. 17, did not disappoint — unless you were rooting for the Bucs in the close game.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Seahawks take on the Manley Deboer Ravens in the 2 p.m. game at George Mira Field.
The Lass Re Captive Packers had a little trouble getting around the First State Bank Jaguars to maintain a lead over the C Division at 2-0. The Pack has the day off on Saturday, Sept. 4, leaving the First State Bank Jags and Keys Island Runners Dolphins on tap in the noontime game.
In the Flag Division, the AOK Realty Gators put their 2-0 record on the line in a matchup with the Frank Plumbing Bulldogs. Kickoff is 10 a.m. In the second Flag game of the week, the ACE Reinsurance Wolverines and CMG Hurricanes square off at 11 a.m.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 14,
UME BUCCANEERS 12
After a scoreless first half, Seahawks Tyrese Scott hurdled across the goal line from the 2-yard line and Devin Stehly scored the extra point for a 7-0 advantage at the 8:19 mark in the second quarter.
Just before the half, Bucs running back Mike Jayson Michel rambled 68 yards for six on his sticks but the point-after attempt was no good with a 7-6 game at the intermission.
With 52 seconds left in the third quarter, Bucs’ Marvin Bien Mime wrapped up a three-play drive with a 21-yard scoring run. The run was negated, but the Bucs held a 12-7 lead going into the final frame.
At the 3:28 mark in the fourth, Seahawks quarterback Matthew Oviedo connected with Scott for a 14-yard scoring pass. Stehly carried three Bucs across the goal line for the extra point to ice the victory and remain unbeaten.
On the ground, Bucs Michel had 74 yards on 13 carries and Bien Aime toted the pigskin 11 times for 73 yards. Michael Perry Jr. led the Seahawks with 34 yards via five carries.
In the air, Scott had 51 yards on four catches from Oviedo, who was 7-for-12 passing.
On defense, Scott had an interception he returned for 33 yards and Michel picked off a pass with a 10-yard return.
Zander Font and Oviedo each had three tackles and with two each were Stehly, Wyatt Julian and Brady Wright.
For the Bucs, Michel and Bien Aime each had a half dozen tackles.
C DIVISION
LASS RE CAPTIVE PACKERS 25,
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 18
There was no score in the opening quarter but both teams got the offenses in high gear to crank out the majority of the points in the second.
The Packers opened with a 60-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Lopez to cap a three-play, 57-yard drive. The extra point was thwarted for a 6-0 advantage at the 7:52 mark.
But not for long.
Just over a minute later, Bucs Lavell Cartwright took a pitch and went into the end zone from the 19-yard line to finish off a three-play drive that started from the 45-yard line to even the score at 6-apiece with 6:02 left in the half.
Not long after, the Packers struck again this time Justin Osborne took the handoff near midfield and outran the Jags for a TD, and he converted the extra point to put the Pack ahead, 13-6, at the 5:49 mark.
The half was not done yet.
Again, Osborne took a ball with the same results on a 54-yard run for what should have been a 19-6 halftime game.
Think again.
With 13 ticks left on the clock, Jaguars’ Jessie Hubbard scrambled 34 yards into the end zone to end the half with an exciting 19-12 game.
There was very little scoring in the final half.
Hubbard put the Jaguars in the end zone on a 48-yard scoring run at 4:10 in the third. The extra point was stopped leaving the Cats a point behind at 19-18.
The Packers added a little insurance on a Jaiden Lopez 63-yard touchdown run with 3:51 left in the contest.
The Packers had 250 yards total offense on 17 plays and the Jags amassed 180 via 22 plays as both teams held the ball just over 12 minutes.
Osborne tallied 150 yards rushing on seven carries, Lopez added up 118 via seven touches for the Packers.
Hubbard led the Jags with 108 yards on 11 carries, Lavell Cartwright racked up 41 on three touches and Erickson Noel carried it 27 yards.
FLAG DIVISION
CMG HURRICANES 34,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 22
The Hurricanes tallied a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter and added 14 more in the third.
At 5:14 in the second, Canes’ Everett Dolan scooted 26-yards to score and Jaxon McEaney tacked on the extra point to go up, 7-0.
Just before the half, McEaney took it to the house from the 8-yard line set up on a 13-yard pass from McEaney to Sullivan Schwartz.
Schwartz ran in the extra point for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Midway through the third, McEaney took the kickoff and ran it back for a 50-yard scoring run. Once again, Schwartz was good for the extra point and 21-0 lead with 7:48 left.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard with 5:05 left in the third on a Tyrique Scott 50-yard run. William Smith Jr. ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 21-8 contest.
But not for long. McEaney scored from the 50 as Dolan converted the extra point for a 28-8 game.
With five seconds left in the third, Amar’e Stoneman outran the Hurricanes’ defense for a 50-yard scoring run as Smith Jr. was good on the two-pointer to go up 28-16.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Schwartz hit McEaney for a 20-yard scoring pass to begin a rout, 34-16, but
With 1:36 left in the match, Tyrique Scott grabbed the handoff and took it 47-yards to score with 1:36 left in the game.
MOORE THAN FADE SEMINOLES 26,
MOOSE LODGE WOLVERINES 14
The Wolverines’ William Tanfield put his team on top on a 32-yard scoring run as Jax Coberly ran in the extra point for a 7-0 advantage with 2:05 left in the first. At the 6:22 mark in the second, the Noles knotted the contest at 7. Jackson Spottswood capped a four-play, 50-yard drive with a 37-yard sprint into the end zone. Jasiah Greene got into the end zone for the extra point.
The Seminoles scored at 7:34 in the third quarter on a 50-yard run by Mayco Edouard. Once again, Greene was good for the extra point.
Before the third ended, the Seminoles scored again. Eli Osborne took it to the house on a 33-yard run and 20-7 lead.
The Wolverines got things in high gear with 4:02 left in the game. Tanfield scored from the 38-yard line and Coberly was good for the extra point to make it a six-point game at 20-14.
With 2 minutes left in the game, the Noles put it out of reach on a 50-yard TD run by Greene.